AUTOMOTIVE PARTS

Parts making leads in value

The production value of automotive parts manufacturers last year totaled NT$192.1 billion (US$6.3 billion), outpacing automakers’ NT$190.6 billion over the same period, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. It is the first time the nation’s automotive parts makers outpaced automakers in output value. The production value of automotive parts last year rose 6.5 percent from NT$180.4 billion in 2011, while domestic automakers’ production value contracted 6.2 percent in the same period, government statistics showed, suggesting stronger growth momentum in the automotive parts industry. The ministry attributed the increase in the automotive parts industry to growing demand for aftermarket products at home and abroad, while rising competition from international car brands weighed on domestic automakers.

PANEL MAKERS

GIS revenue surges annually

General Interface Solution Holding Ltd (GIS, 業成), which supplies touchpanels for Apple Inc’s iPads, yesterday said that revenue last month rose to NT$8.47 billion, a 7.13 percent increase from NT$7.9 billion in May and a 178 percent surge from NT$3.04 billion in the same period last year. Revenue in the second quarter totaled NT$23.38 billion, up about 28 percent from NT$18.2 billion in the first quarter, the company said, attributing the rise to new product launches by clients. GIS is a touchpanel manufacturing unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple’s primary assembler of iPhones.

CHIPMAKERS

Prices boost Adata revenue

Memorychip maker Adata Technology Co (威剛科技) yesterday said that revenue last month climbed 8.17 percent to NT$2.75 billion, compared with NT$2.55 billion in May, due to higher memorychip prices. Demand for solid-state drives also improved, the company said. The figure represented a 46 percent increase from NT$1.88 billion a year earlier, Adata said, adding that cumulative revenue in the second quarter totaled NT$7.83 billion. DRAM modules accounted for 56.6 percent of last quarter’s revenue, while NAND flash products contributed 43 percent, the company said. Adata said it has increased its stockpiles to cope with growing demand in applications such as mobile phones, data centers and PCs ahead of the peak season.

SOLAR ENERGY

Green Energy revenue falls

Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology Inc (綠能科技) yesterday posted NT$822 million in revenue for last month, a 9.4 percent decline from NT$907 million in May. Cumulative revenue in the first six months of the year totaled NT$5.21 billion, the firm said. Green Energy attributed last month’s drop in revenue to a new strategy of shipping niche products, which have better margins, to long-term clients only.

BANKING

KTB first-half income jumps

King’s Town Bank (京城銀行) yesterday reported net income of NT$585 million for last month, bringing aggregate profit in the first half of the year to NT$2.8 billion, a 27.5 percent increase from the same period last year. Earnings per share in the six-month period were NT$2.44, company data showed. The lender attributed the increase to improving fees and interest income, as well as investment gains last quarter. As of last month, the lender’s nonperforming loan ration stood at 0.03 percent, with a coverage ratio of 5,667.76 percent, it said.