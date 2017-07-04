Agencies

Sumitomo picks Frankfurt

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has decided to set up banking and securities units in Frankfurt to maintain business in the EU following the UK’s eventual departure from the bloc. Japan’s second-biggest lender by market value is establishing the units to offer services “with no disruption” once Britain leaves the union, it said in a statement yesterday. Sumitomo Mitsui’s banking unit will also take steps to set up a branch in London. The plans are subject to regulatory approval. “While the UK is expected to continue playing a significant role in the global financial sector following its withdrawal from the EU, there is still uncertainty with regard to the expected results of negotiations between the UK and the EU,” Sumitomo Mitsui said. The Tokyo-based lender follows Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa Securities Group Inc in choosing Frankfurt as their post-Brexit EU base, and global firms such as Morgan Stanley are also gravitating toward the city.

MANUFACTURING

China’s orders increase

China’s manufacturing activity rebounded last month as new orders and production gathered pace, independent figures showed yesterday, but an analyst warned the pickup was likely to be temporary. The indicator tallies with the government’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) that also showed an improvement in factory conditions in June compared with the previous month. The private Caixin survey of purchasing managers at hundreds of manufacturing companies showed a reading of 50.4 last month, compared with 49.6 in May. May’s data showed the first contraction in almost a year. New orders expanded at the fastest pace in three months, boosting production and helping lift the PMI, Caixin said in a joint statement with data compiler IHS Markit.

BANKING

BOE staff vote to strike

Bank of England (BOE) facilities staff voted to go on strike for four days in a dispute over pay in the first action of its kind at the central bank in 50 years, according to a labor union. Ninety five percent of Unite’s members in the BOE’s maintenance, security and the governors’ private offices — known as the parlours — backed industrial action between July 31 and Aug. 3, it said in an e-mailed statement. If management fails to resolve the disagreement, Britain’s biggest labor union said it will consult members in other departments at the central bank in an escalation of the plan. Bank Governor Mark Carney brought in consultants McKinsey shortly after he joined the institution to help with a revamp, which included a review of pay structures. The latest dispute has been caused by the bank granting weaker-than-inflation salary increases for the past two years, with the overall annual wage bill projected to rise by only 1 percent from March this year, according to Unite. Consumer prices rose 2.9 percent in May from a year earlier.

VENEZUELA

Mininum wage boosted

President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday raised his nation’s minimum wage by half to just over US$12.50 per month at the black market exchange rate. However, given the currency’s fall, the new minimum monthly wage of 97,532 bolivars is effectively down 17 percent in US dollar terms since the last increase in May. The bolivars has fallen 99.7 percent since Maduro was elected president in April. The monthly salary is accompanied by a food ticket, the value of which also went up to 153,000 bolivars per month, bringing the total to just over US$30 a month at the black market rate.