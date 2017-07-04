Staff writer, with CNA

SOLAR CELLS

Neo Solar, ministry ink deal

Neo Solar Power Corp (新日光能源) yesterday said it has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Labor to build a solar power station on the roof of the Workforce Development Agency in Tainan. The rooftop solar power station is to be equipped with double glass photovoltaic modules made by Neo Solar, the company said in a statement. Neo Solar said it is to supply 6,500 double glass PV modules to the ministry for the construction of the solar station, it said. The solar modules can generate about two times the electricity of traditional solar modules, it said. The solar power station is to have 2 megawatts of installed capacity when the construction is due to finish in December.

IT SERVICES

IBM promotes Lisa Kao

IBM yesterday said it has promoted Lisa Kao (高璐華) to country general manager Taiwan, replacing her retiring predecessor, Jennifer Hwang (黃慧珠). Kao is to be in charge of all IBM Taiwan’s businesses, including sales, marketing, research and development and procurement, a company statement said. Kao joined IBM in 1993 and has accumulated extensive experience in various areas, including sales, marketing, operational and strategic planning, the company said. In January last year, Kao was appointed general manager of the company’s hardware system business for Greater China. Before that, she was relocated to Beijing and served as a general manager of IBM’s financial services business, responsible for IBM’s business development with Agricultural Development Bank of China Ltd (中國農業發展銀行). Hwang, whose term began in July 2012, is to retire at the end of this month, IBM said.

KEYPAD MAKERS

Ichia sales jump 20 percent

Handset keypad maker Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) yesterday reported sales of NT$632 million (US$20.77 million) for last month, a jump of 20 percent from NT$527 million in the same period last year and 5 percent growth from the previous month’s NT$602 million, according to company filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Last month’s result marked the best revenue in 21 months. Ichia’s revenue totaled NT$3.23 billion in the first six months of the year, up 14.55 percent from NT$2.82 billion in the same period last year, the filing showed.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Drug application submitted

Gongwin Biopharm Co Ltd (共信醫藥) yesterday announced that the company has submitted a new drug application to the Chinese Food and Drug Administration for PTS302, a lung cancer drug. The Chinese health authority has confirmed that its review is underway and that the new drug could begin sales in the country in the first half of next year, the company said. PTS302 is a type of low-invasive targeted chemo-ablation treatment for malignant tumors that impedes breathing for some lung cancer patients. The firm said that it has readied production capacity in China in anticipation of the launch.

EQUITIES

TAIEX rallies after losses

The TAIEX lost ground early, but rebounded to finish in positive territory yesterday, despite fears of further volatility among high-tech stocks on Wall Street, dealers said. The electronics sector remained sluggish, but contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) edged higher, while old economy and financial stocks also lent support, they said. The TAIEX closed up 0.17 percent at 10,412.79 on turnover of NT$83.19 billion.