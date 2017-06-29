Agencies

SHIPPING

Maersk shuts down systems

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S has shut down systems across its operations to contain a cyberattack against its computer network as it assesses the full impact. The company said its Maersk Line vessels are maneuverable, able to communicate and its crews are safe, while APM Terminals is impacted at a number of ports, according to a statement. “At this point our entities Maersk Oil, Maersk Drilling, Maersk Supply Services, Maersk Tankers, Maersk Training, Svitzer and MCI [Maersk Container Industry] are not operationally affected,” the company said.

TRANSPORT

Stagecoach’s profit drops

British transport company Stagecoach Group PLC yesterday reported a 15.3 percent drop in its full-year pretax profit as economic conditions hurt its domestic bus business. The company reported a pretax profit of ￡158.7 million (US$203.42 million) for the year ended April 29. Full-year revenue rose to ￡3.94 billion from ￡3.87 billion the previous year. “Looking ahead, we remain cautious on the short-term outlook for revenue trends and operating profit in our bus and rail markets in the UK,” the company said in a statement.

UNITED KINGDOM

FCA supports single fee

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) yesterday said in a report it supports the use of a single fee that includes asset management charges, transaction costs and intermediary fees so investors know what they are paying upfront. The agency also recommended that the Treasury look at bringing investment consultants into the FCA’s regulatory perimeter. The FCA started looking at the asset management sector in 2015 to better understand how managers compete in the nation’s ￡7 trillion industry and whether they were adequately motivated to control costs. Interim findings published by the regulator in November last year found weak price competition was leading to investors paying higher fees and charges that were not justified by bigger returns.

UNITED KINGDOM

AI to boost economies: study

Artificial intelligence (AI) is actually set to boost the economy, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The majority of kingdom’s economic gains over the period to 2030 would come from increasing consumer demand thanks to AI driving a greater choice of products, increasing personalization and making them more affordable over time, the research published yesterday showed. While Britain could see a 10 percent increase in GDP through 2030, the locations likely to see the biggest upswings are China and North America, which would be boosted 26 percent and 14.5 percent resepectively, the study said.

TELECOMS

Alibaba to buy ZTE arm

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) is closing in on a deal to acquire Chinese telecoms gear maker ZTE Corp’s (中興) software subsidiary, an acquisition that could help strengthen its global Internet computing business, people familiar with the deal said. China’s leading e-commerce operator has been in negotiations to buy ZTEsoft Technology Co for months and is nearing an agreement, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private deal. Alibaba could pay from 2 billion yuan to 3 billion yuan (US$294.13 million to US$441.2 million) for a division that provides software support and services to carriers around the world, another person said.