Agencies

SMARTPHONES

Samsung to resell Note 7

The world’s biggest smartphone maker, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, is next week to start reselling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices after a humiliating recall over exploding batteries last year, news reports said yesterday. Samsung Electronics declined to comment on the reports. The recall debacle cost the South Korean giant billions of US dollars in lost profits and hammered its global credibility. About 3 million Galaxy Note 7 devices were returned to the firm, but groups including Greenpeace expressed concern that discarding them could harm the environment. Citing industry sources, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency and other news reports said Samsung would start selling refurbished devices with new batteries and updated software under the name Galaxy Note Fandom Edition. They are to be priced less than 700,000 won (US$616.30) and sales are scheduled to start on Friday next week, Yonhap said.

INTERNET

Facebook making TV shows

Facebook Inc is starting production on high-quality TV series and gaming shows to be broadcast on its platform, one of the social media giant’s executives said on Monday. The online platform, which has about 2 billion monthly users worldwide, is working on the project with a small group of partners and hopes to start putting out episodes of its forthcoming series by the end of the summer, Facebook vice president for media partnerships Nick Grudin said in a statement, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal. Facebook is funding the shows on its own at first, he said, “but over time we want to help lots of creators make videos funded through revenue sharing products like Ad Break,” a software tool that allows ads to be directly inserted into Facebook’s online content.

REAL ESTATE

Berkshire buys Store stake

Warren Buffett’s company is spending US$377 million to pick up 9.8 percent of a real-estate investment trust called Store Capital Corp. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based real-estate firm announced Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s investment on Monday. Berkshire bought 18.6 million shares of Store Capital for US$20.25 per share in a private placement sale. Store Capital’s stock jumped nearly 11 percent to US$23 after the investment was announced. Berkshire is a conglomerate based in Omaha, Nebraska, that owns more than 90 companies, including Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. It also owns Government Employees Insurance Co (commonly known as Geico), BNSF Railway and several major utilities.

PETROLEUM

Petrofac forecasts net profit

British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd yesterday said it expected an underlying net profit of US$135 million to US$145 million for the first half of this year as higher bidding activity in its core markets led to a strong order book. Its order book stood at US$13 billion as of May 31, according to the company, which designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and gas facilities. It last year recorded an order book value of US$14.3 billion as orders picked up in its core Middle Eastern markets. The company’s high exposure to the Middle East oil markets had resulted in good backlog coverage for this year, as record production in the region drove up contract awards. “High level of tendering activity is evidence of greater confidence in our core markets and we continue to have a very good pipeline of bidding opportunities,” CEO Ayman Asfari said in a statement.