Agencies

RETAILERS

Sears files for protection

Sears Canada on Thursday filed for court protection from creditors as the one-time retail giant seeks to adapt to a changed business landscape and tougher online competition. The company also announced that it was shutting 59 stores and laying off 2,900 staff at corporate headquarters in Toronto and across its retail network. Its revenues have dropped significantly in recent years as it cut 3,000 jobs — not including the latest round of layoffs — and closed half of its stores. Thursday’s announcement leaves it with fewer than 150 department stores, home stores and smaller retail outlets.

AIRLINES

Qatar Airways eyes purchase

State-owned Qatar Airways is attempting to buy 10 percent of American Airlines Group Inc, a surprising move that would trigger an antitrust review by the US government. American Airlines said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that the bid was unsolicited, but that the chief executive officers of both carriers had discussed the plan. American Airlines said that Qatar Airways initially intends to buy at least US$808 million in stock on the open market and eventually 10 percent of its stock, which would cost US$2.4 billion at the carrier’s midday stock price.

ELECTRONICS

Toshiba earnings delayed

Toshiba Corp yesterday again delayed the release of its long-overdue earnings, with the troubled conglomerate saying it needed more time to finish accounting work at its loss-hit US nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Corp (WEC). Toshiba twice postponed nine-month earnings before it released unaudited results in April and last month warned that it likely lost ￥950 billion (US$8.6 million) in the fiscal year that ended in March. Yesterday, it slightly revised down its annual loss estimate to ￥995.2 billion. After markets closed, the Tokyo Stock Exchange said it would move Toshiba’s stock off its prestigious first section at the start of August, citing the company’s negative net worth last year.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla considering music

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc on Thursday said it was considering ways to enter music streaming amid a report that it might launch a unique new service. The high-end automaker, which already has a tie-up with streaming leader Spotify Ltd in some international markets, said it was aiming at ways to please drivers. “We believe it’s important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose,” a Tesla spokesperson said. Technology news site Recode said that Tesla was discussing the creation of a service unique to the automaker that would be integrated into the cars, which are already connected to the Internet.

TELECOMS

Apple links to Virgin

Apple Inc is soon to start selling wireless plans from Virgin Mobile USA, the first new carrier offered by the iPhone makers since 2013, the companies said on Wednesday. Virgin Mobile USA struck the deal as part of a broader revamp of its business that will see it ditch Android phones in the coming years and become what it claims is the first iPhone-only network. The company will first be offered in Apple’s stores and then online. Apple currently offers AT&T Inc, Verizon communications Inc, Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc, the last of which was added in 2013.