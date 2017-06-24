Staff writer

PANEL MAKERS

GIS to raise funds with GDRs

General Interface Solution Holding Ltd (GIS, 業成), a touchpanel manufacturing unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is expected to raise more than NT$6.298 billion (US$207.17 million) by issuing 30 million global depositary receipts (GDRs), each of which represents one GIS common share, the firm said yesterday in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company said it is to price the GDRs at US$6.9 each, a 6.5 percent discount to its closing share price of NT$224.5 in Taipei trading on Thursday, based on a fixed exchange rate of NT$30.429 versus the US dollar at 11am. The GDRs are to be traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, it said.

STEELMAKERS

Chung Hung to improve mix

Chung Hung Steel Corp (中鴻鋼鐵), a subsidiary of China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), yesterday told shareholders that it would improve its product mix by raising the proportion of higher-margin steel pipes. The remarks came after shareholders approved management’s plan to pay no dividend, even though the company last year posted a net income of NT$1.91 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.33. Chung Hung has over the past few years accumulated a total of NT$4.5 billion in debt and has not paid cash or stock dividends in the past 10 years. Chung Hung chairman Chiu Shuenn-der (邱順得) said the company, which reported earnings per share of NT$0.48 in the first quarter of this year, remains cautiously optimistic about sales and profitability this year.

FPG appoints unit president

Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corp (台塑河靜鋼鐵興業) vice president Chang Fu-ning (張復寧) has been promoted to president, Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團) said in a statement yesterday. Chen Yuan-cheng (陳源成) would no longer serve as both chairman and president of the group’s steel mill in Vietnam, FPG said. The personnel adjustments took effect on Monday, it added. Chang, a 38-year veteran at FPG, in 2014 joined Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, which earlier this month started trial operations of its No. 1 blast furnace.

PC MAKERS

Acer taps former premier

Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said its board has named independent board director Simon Chang (張善政) to lead a new investment committee, which is to review the company’s new investments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic planning. Chang is chairman of the Taiwan Mobile Foundation and formerly served as the nation’s premier. Members of the committee also include Acer chairman Jason Chen (陳俊聖), founder Stan Shih (施振榮), former chairman George Huang (黃少華) and Lee Ji-ren (李吉仁), professor of international business at National Taiwan University.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

TTFB to pay record dividend

Shareholders of Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), which operates six restaurant chains led by Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理), on Thursday approved a record-high cash dividend of NT$11.6 per share on last year’s earnings per share of NT$13.12. Net profit last year soared 9.33 percent year-on-year to NT$305 million, while sales increased 11.61 percent to NT$3.85 billion, which the firm attributed to its multiple-brand strategy, TTFB said. The restaurant chain operator said it aims to launch its seventh brand by the end of this year, in line with plans to establish six new cuisine chains before 2020.