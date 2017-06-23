Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Central bank maintains rate

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand yesterday left its base rate at a record low of 1.75 percent, saying long-term inflation forecasts remained on target. The central bank said the official cash rate was unlikely to move in the short term. “The growth outlook remains positive, supported by accommodative monetary policy, strong population growth and high terms of trade,” bank Governor Graeme Wheeler said. “Monetary policy will remain accommodative for a considerable period.” The bank has an inflation target of 1 percent to 3 percent, and Wheeler said long-term forecasts put price rises right in the mid-point at 2 percent.

LIQUOR

Diageo to buy Casamigos

Global liquor behemoth Diageo PLC on Wednesday said it would pay up to US$1 billion to buy a tequila brand cofounded by movie star George Clooney. Clooney founded the Casamigos brand four years ago with partners Rande Gerber and Mike Meldma. Diageo said it would pay US$700 million for Casamigos at first, followed by another US$300 million over 10 years if the brand reaches certain performance milestones. London-based Diageo’s other brands include Johnnie Walker, Guinness and Captain Morgan. Diageo said the founders would continue to promote Casamigos and have a say in its future. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Snap buys social mapper

Snap Inc has acquired Zenly, a French start-up that makes a social map so people can see where their friends are hanging out, for US$200 million in cash plus additional stock awards, a person familiar with the matter said. Los Angeles-based Snap bought Zenly late last month and has already turned the product into a feature on its main Snapchat application that lets users see friends’ photographs and video posts by location, the person said. The tool uses bitmoji — animated cartoon avatars users can personalize to depict themselves — as the markers on the map.

REAL ESTATE

Las Vegas enacts new rules

Las Vegas property owners interested in renting out their properties for brief periods will have to comply with new rules meant to crack down on a booming short-term rental industry. The requirements passed on Wednesday include proof of liability insurance for US$500,000 and placement of letter-size placards outside the properties with contact information and maximum allowed occupancy. They come as complaints over raucous parties at short-term rentals have mounted over the years. The new regulations also call for additional parking spots for some properties.

SOFTWARE

Oracle extends profit growth

Oracle Corp’s push into cloud computing is picking up momentum, sparking a fourth straight quarter of revenue gains for the software maker. The company on Wednesday reported its adjusted revenue increased 3 percent to US$10.9 billion in the period ended May 31. On average, analysts had projected US$10.5 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Oracle’s cloud businesses grew 58 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter. Profit, excluding some costs, was US$0.89 per share, topping the estimate of US$0.78. Net income rose 15 percent to US$3.2 billion. Shares of Oracle rose as much as 12 percent in extended trading after the earnings were released. The stock closed at a record US$46.33 in New York.