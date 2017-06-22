Staff writer, with CNA

TRADE

US partnership sought

Ho Mei-yueh (何美玥), a national policy adviser to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), in Washington on Tuesday said that the nation hopes to foster its “strategic partnership” with the US through investment and trade exchanges. Ho, who is leading a delegation to the Select USA Investment Summit, said that more than 140 representatives from 84 Taiwanese businesses could introduce combined investment of US$34 billion to the US. Ho also expressed hope of a stronger strategic partnership between Taiwan and the US. She said she had discussions with officials — including Matthew Pottinger, senior director for Asian affairs at the US National Security Council — about a variety of issues.

MANUFACTURERS

Yageo to raise prices

Passive component manufacturer Yageo Corp (國巨) is to raise prices for some capacitors by between 15 percent and 30 percent beginning next month in the wake of the persistent shortage of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC). The price hikes are larger than April’s increase of 8 percent to 10 percent, the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported yesterday. Yageo also told downstream clients that delivery times might be extended from 1.5 months to a maximum of six months, the report said. If the short supply of MLCC persists into the third quarter, Yageo could raise the prices of some or all product lines again, the report said. Capital Securities Corp (群益證券) said in a note that the undersupply and capacity expansion of passive components might boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings in the July-to-September quarter.

INVESTMENT

Chinese applications decline

In the first five months of the year, the Investment Commission approved 55 applications by Chinese companies to invest in Taiwan, a year-on-year decline of 17 percent. The total value of the projects was US$144 million, down 6.2 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the commission on Tuesday. Overall, applications by foreign companies to invest in Taiwan dropped 6.39 percent year-on-year to 1,260 in the five-month period, while the overall value of the investments fell 35.2 percent to US$3.31 billion, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of applications approved for Taiwanese firms to invest overseas fell 18.55 percent to 180 in the five-month period from a year earlier, while the value dropped 35.52 percent to US$4.91 billion, the data showed.

REAL ESTATE

New home loans rise

New home loans at five major state-run banks totaled NT$34.37 billion (US$1.128 billion) last month, an increase of NT$5.03 billion from April, but a decrease of NT$6.93 billion from a year earlier, data released by the central bank on Tuesday showed. The monthly tally of new home loans at Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫) is considered a gauge of the local property market, as they account for 40 percent of the market. Property transactions in the six special municipalities declined 13 percent sequentially last month, data from the six governments showed. The average interest rate declined to 1.655 percent last month, down 0.011 percentage points from the previous month, the lowest level since July 2010, data from the central bank showed.