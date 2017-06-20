UberEats launches trial of late-night delivery service

Staff writer, with CNA

Ride-hailing company Uber’s food delivery app, UberEats, has launched a trial run of a late-night food delivery service in Taipei that allows users to order food from nearly 40 restaurants until midnight.

During the first week of the daily service that began yesterday, UberEats is to offer late-night food delivery free of charge between 10pm and midnight from restaurants such as Sweet Dynasty in eastern Taipei, which offers Hong Kong-style cuisine.

People can also order Taiwanese fried chicken, braised dishes and desserts, the company said.

UberEats said it was starting the service because of the growing popularity of late-night meals and snacks among Taiwanese, citing an online poll conducted by Pollster of 1,825 respondents aged above 13.

The poll showed that nearly 50 percent of respondents were in the habit of eating late-night meals, while 46.4 percent said they would eat any time.

During normal business hours, UberEats delivers food from more than 1,000 restaurants to customers in an average of 37 minutes, according to its records.

The service is illegal because UberEats has not registered as a freight forwarder in Taiwan.

The government in November last year vowed to clamp down on the company after it began operating and has fined it many times.

UberEats has challenged the fines, arguing that the government has not produced evidence showing wrongdoing and has already had more than a dozen of them overturned.