Agencies

BREXIT

Derivatives control pushed

The EU is pushing ahead with plans to assert control over the clearing of euro-denominated derivatives, a politically charged step that could force firms to move from London to the EU after Brexit. The European Commission was set yesterday to propose that firms deemed systemically important to the EU financial system could be required to accept direct oversight by the bloc’s authorities, or be forced to move their euro-clearing operations to a location inside the EU, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The push to “bring home” euro clearing, made forcefully by the European Parliament, will clearly be one of the EU’s demands in the Brexit talks, Bruegel think tank director Guntram Wolff said.

GREECE

ECB unlikely to want bonds

The European Central Bank (ECB) is unlikely to include Greek bonds in its asset-purchase program for the foreseeable future, a person familiar with the matter said, as European creditors are not prepared to offer substantially easier repayment terms on bailout loans to improve the nation’s debt outlook. Euro-area finance ministers are to meet in Luxembourg tomorrow to discuss debt-relief measures that the ECB has said are needed before it will consider purchasing Greek bonds. They are expected to complete a review of Athens’s rescue program that would allow for the disbursement of at least 7.4 billion euros (US$8.3 billion) in aid needed for a similar amount of bond repayments next month.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ubisoft, Nintendo stars unite

Video game giants Ubisoft and Nintendo have teamed up to put their respective stars, Raving Rabbids and Mario, together in a new role-playing adventure. Japan’s Nintendo has agreed to lend France’s Ubisoft its famous moustachioed plumber Mario for the game, due out in late August on the Switch console. The two companies spent three years working on the project, said Xavier Poix, managing director of Ubisoft’s French studios. It is the first time Nintendo agreed to lend characters from the Mario galaxy to a non-Japanese company, Poix said. In another first, Mario will carry a weapon, Poix said.

MACROECONOMICS

Paris to miss deficit target

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe yesterday said there is a very strong possibility that the nation will miss its deficit target for this year because of the previous government’s lax spending. The government has been aiming to bring the deficit down to 2.8 percent of GDP this year, below the 3 percent threshold required by eurozone rules. Philippe told franceinfo radio there was “an extremely high risk” that the government would fail to do so. He blamed budget-busting spending by former French president Francois Hollande’s government. The government’s auditors, the Cour des Comptes, is to submit a report next month which will determine “whether we are on a path to 2.8 percent or whether we are higher,” Philippe said.

TAXES

Jakarta, Google reach deal

Indonesia has reached a settlement with Alphabet Inc’s Google over a long-running tax dispute, Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati said yesterday. There was “an agreement with them based on 2016, but we can’t disclose the figure,” she said, declining to provide details. Officials last year said Google owed about 5 trillion rupiah (US$376 million) in taxes and penalties for 2015, while documents show it paid 5.2 billion rupiah in taxes.