Staff writer, with CNA

HOTELS

Ambassador to pay dividend

Ambassador Hotel Ltd (國賓大飯店) shareholders yesterday approved plans to distribute a NT$0.7 per share cash dividend from net income of NT$46 million (US$1.52 million) last year. The results translated into earnings per share of NT$1.16, the highest in the past five years, company data showed. The company expects conditions to be tough this year, with more peers to enter the field, as the number of inbound travelers is shrink. Ambassador Hotel has no intention of adding outlets this year, but will focus on improving its service to retain guests and attract new customers, it said.

CHIPMAKERS

Winbond sees short supply

Memorychip maker Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) yesterday said that short supply of NOR flash memory chips would last through the middle of next year, citing strong demand. Prices for NOR flash memorychips would also continue to climb, company chairman Arthur Chiao (焦佑鈞) told reporters. Winbond, which has a 30 percent share of the world’s NOR flash market, would benefit from the latest industrial boom, Chiao said. Shareholders yesterday approved a cash dividend of NT$0.6 per share, the first cash dividend in eight years. The company posted profit of NT$2.9 billion last year, representing earnings per share of NT$0.81.

ENERGY

Heat prompts consumption

Electricity consumption yesterday attained its second-highest level for the year as temperatures soared to nearly 36°C nationwide, despite afternoon showers, state-owned Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. Electricity consumption peaked at 34.5 million kilowatts at 1:44pm, with the operating reserve margin falling to 4.55 percent, or 1.57 million kilowatts, Taipower said. The low reserve level triggered the sixth “orange” warning of this month. An orange warning is issued when the operating reserve margin falls below 6 percent. The highest power consumption this year was on Monday, at 34.58 million kilowatts, the company said.

TAXATION

VAT filings decline

Value added tax (VAT) refunds filed by foreign visitors to Taiwan last year fell 22 percent from a year earlier due to a drop in the number of Chinese tourists, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry said that as Chinese tourists tend to buy luxury goods and souvenirs, the decline in their arrivals served as the major reason for the fall in VAT refunds. VAT refunds filed last year totaled NT$1.69 billion, marking the first decline in history, while the number of VAT refund applications fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to 1.62 million, ministry data showed. The decline came after the number of Chinese tourists fell to 3.51 million from 4.18 million in 2015.

CURRENCY

NT drops against greenback

The New Taiwan dollar dropped NT$0.051 against the US dollar yesterday to close at NT$30.227 on expectations that the US Federal Reserve would raise key interest rates at its policymaking meeting yesterday, dealers said. Further selling by foreign institutional investors on the local equity market dampened sentiment toward the NT dollar, sending the US dollar to its highest since May 10, when the US currency closed at NT$30.266, they said. It was the sixth consecutive session that the greenback has gained against the NT dollar.