First authorized iPhone screen repair center opens

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s first iPhone screen repair center authorized by Apple Inc opened yesterday.

Apple has authorized Senao International Co (神腦), a 3C distribution subsidiary of Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), as a third-party repair center for iPhone screens. The store is located in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義).

Senao has installed Apple’s proprietary iPhone-fixing Horizon Machine to handle customer services.

After a technician removes the cracked screen from an iPhone and replaces it with a new one, the iPhone is put inside the Horizon Machine and Apple software then communicates with the hardware for about 10 minutes.

The machine uses a “mechanical finger” to poke the new screen in various places so that touch input accuracy is verified by the machine to make sure the new display is working correctly.

The Horizon Machine helps with the maintenance process and cuts repair time, Senao said, adding that more importantly, the machine ensures repair quality.

The machine is available for users of the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models, Senao said.

Before Senao’s center opened, Horizon Machines were only available at maintenance places directly owned by Apple.

Senao said that it has more than 280 branches across the nation, so eventually consumers would be able find a store close to them.

Senao said it is planning to expand the service to central and southern areas early next month.