TECHNOLOGY

Apple store coming soon

Apple Inc is planning to open its first official retail store in Taiwan at the Taipei 101 skyscraper. On its Taiwan Web site, Apple said that the retail shop directly owned by the US consumer electronics giant would be coming to Taipei soon. “Here comes Apple Taipei 101, our first store in Taiwan!” Apple chief executive Tim Cook said on Twitter, adding in Chinese: “有閒來坐.” The four characters is a polite expression in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) meaning “come and visit us when you have time.” The US company currently authorizes third parties to run Apple resellers to sell its products in Taiwan, in addition to selling its products through its online platform. While construction of the new store is under way, Apple has invited Taiwanese paper-cutting artist Yang Shih-yi (楊士毅) to create a large papercut work showing a huge tree as a gathering place in the store. Apple said that the papercut would be an expression of the company welcoming people to the new store. While Apple did not disclose an exact opening date, local media said that the two-floor store, which covers about 400 ping (1,322m2), is expected to open by the end of this month.

ELECTRONICS

Everlight sues Bridgelux

Everlight Electronics Co (億光), the nation’s largest LED chip packaging and lighting products supplier, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Bridgelux Inc at the Northern District of California Court on Saturday, the company said in a statement yesterday. Everlight said Bridgelux’s products infringe on its patented technologies US6335548 and US7253448, which are used in high, mid and low-powered LED lighting products. Everlight said it asked the court to forbid Bridgelux from manufacturing, selling, importing and exporting products using said technologies. It also asked Bridgelux to pay for damages and losses, in an effort to protect the interests of Everlight’s clients and shareholders, the Taiwanese company said. In related news, Everlight on Friday reported revenue of NT$2.36 billion (US$78.2 million) for last month, up 2.44 percent from the NT$2.31 billion it made in the same period last year. Cumulative sales in the first five months of the year slid 2.95 percent annually to NT$11.33 billion, its filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

MACHINERY

Exports surge 10.6 percent

Machinery exports increased 10.6 percent year-on-year to NT$65.7 billion last month, buoyed by a stable global economic recovery, the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 台灣機器工業公會) said yesterday. From January through last month, machinery exports totaled NT$300.2 billion, representing a 7.4 percent surge from the same period last year, the association said in a statement. Machinery exports to China contributed 28.4 percent to the nation’s total machinery exports in the first five months of the year, while shipments to the US and Japan accounted for 16.2 percent and 6.7 percent respectively, TAMI’s statistics showed. The nation’s machinery exports this year are forecast to grow by 5 to 10 percent from last year, backed by improving demand in major markets, TAMI chairman Alex Ko (柯拔希) said earlier this year.