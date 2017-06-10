Contract electronics makers expecting better notebook shipments this month

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Contract electronics manufacturers Pegatron Corp (和碩), Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶), Quanta Computer Inc (廣達) and Wistron Corp (緯創) yesterday all said they expect their notebook computer shipments to surge this month, after better-than-expected shipments last month.

Quanta said it shipped 3.6 million notebooks last month, an increase of 33 percent from 2.7 million units in April, making it the firm’s second-highest monthly notebook shipment this year.

The company attributed the growth to robust demand for lower-priced notebook models, such as Chromebooks.

“The shipments this month are estimated to increase from last month and total shipments this quarter are expected to expand by between 10 percent and 15 percent from last quarter’s 9.2 million units,” a Quanta investor relations official said by telephone, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Quanta reported revenue of NT$74.31 billion (US$2.47 billion) for last month, an annual increase of 6.1 percent and a monthly increase of 7.4 percent, according to the firm’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

That brought the firm’s accumulative sales to NT$371.41 billion in the January-to-May period, up 10.7 percent from NT$335.59 billion over the same period last year.

Pegatron said it shipped between 600,000 and 650,000 notebooks last month, a significant increase from the previous month’s 400,000 units, due to better-than-expected demand from clients.

Its motherboard and desktop computer businesses also shipped more than 750,000 units, compared with the previous month’s 600,000 units, the firm said.

Pegatron said annual revenue rose 18.16 percent to NT$78.63 billion last month, with total revenue in the first five months of this year reaching NT$399.31 billion, up 2.88 percent from NT$388.15 billion a year earlier.

Compal’s sales rose 23.65 percent year-on-year to NT$70.12 billion last month, with accumulative revenue in the January-to-May period rising 13.9 percent annually to NT$318.58 billion, according to the company’s filing with the TWSE.

Wistron reported revenue of NT$64.2 billion last month, surging 33.38 percent from last year’s NT$48.13 billion.

The firm’s combined revenue rose 28.46 percent year-on-year to NT$291.95 billion in the first five months.

Officials at Pegatron, Compal and Wistron told the Taipei Times that they expect the sales momentum for notebooks to extend into this month, as the PC industry is entering peak season.

Taiwan’s notebook computer manufacturers, including Inventec Corp (英業達) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), accounted for more than 80 percent of global notebook shipments of 269.7 million units last year, according to Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) data.