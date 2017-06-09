Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

Inventec says revenue up

Contract electronics maker Inventec Corp (英業達) yesterday said that revenue last month expanded by 1.08 percent year-on-year to NT$34.55 billion (US$1.15 billion) on greater shipments of commercial notebook computers and “smart” devices. That brought cumulative sales in the first five months of this year to NT$168.99 billion, up 3.36 percent from NT$163.48 billion in the same period last year, the company said. Inventec said growth momentum of its notebooks and smartphones would continue this month, while server shipments would pick up on Chinese demand.

PETROCHEMICAL

OUC to pay NT$0.2 dividend

Shareholders of Oriental Union Chemical Corp (OUC, 東聯化學), a petrochemical arm of Far Eastern Group (遠東集團), yesterday approved a dividend of NT$0.2 per share. The producer of ethylene glycol and specialty chemicals said a production improvement at its plant in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園) and the completion of a new plant in Yangzhou, China, have boosted ethylene glycol production capacity from 300,000 tonnes to 850,000 tonnes per year and raised its competitiveness.

DISPLAY MAKERS

AUO monthly shipments rise

LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) on Wednesday said that its large-size panel shipments last month recovered to 9.15 million units, up 5.66 percent from April, while shipments of smaller panels stayed flat at 12.75 million units. Revenue last month reached NT$28.063 billion, up 4.73 percent year-on-year and 1.03 percent month-on-month, the firm said. As revenue missed market expectations, Capital Securities Corp (群益證券) yesterday revised down its second-quarter revenue forecast for the firm to NT$84.729 billion, down 4.32 percent from the first quarter.

PHARMACEUTICALS

TaiGen books China revenue

TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (太景醫藥研發控股) on Wednesday announced that it would book revenue of 117 million yuan (US$17.22 million) as its partnership with China’s YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (HEC, 宜昌東陽光長江藥業) reaches a milestone. TaiGen received the payment for contributing furaprevir (TG-2349), a vital component of a cocktail treatment for hepatitis C that it is developing with its Chinese partner. TaiGen said it is scheduled to book another 116 million yuan from HEC for a stake transfer this quarter.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

TTFB reports rising sales

Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), which operates six restaurant chains, including Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理), on Wednesday reported sales of NT$363.28 million for last month, up 8.85 percent year-on-year and 11.4 percent month-on-month. Sales in the first five months of the year rose 6.34 percent year-on-year to NT$1.74 billion, TTFB said.

CHIPMAKERS

Micron head visits Taiwan

Sanjay Mehrotra, the new president and CEO of Micron Technology Inc, yesterday visited Taiwan as the first stop of his tour of Micron’s manufacturing sites after taking his new role a month ago. In a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Mehrotra emphasized the strategic value of Taiwan within Micron’s global footprint. He also reiterated the company’s commitment to long-term investment in the nation, including the cultivation of local talent and the construction of a new back-end fab in Taichung this year.