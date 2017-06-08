Staff writer

SEMICONDUCTORS

ASE monthly revenue rises

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE, 日月光半導體), the world’s largest chip packager and tester, yesterday said its revenue on a consolidated basis grew 9 percent annually and 9.6 percent monthly to NT$22.458 billion (US$746.24 million) last month. Revenue in the company’s core IC assembly test and material business grew 0.7 percent year-on-year and 5.5 percent month-on-month to NT$13.163 billion, the company said in a statement. Revenue in the first five months of this year rose 6.11 percent from the same period last year to NT$109.498 billion, the company said.

E-COMMERCE

PChome realizes share sale

PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), the nation’s largest online shopping Web site operator, yesterday said it has completed an issuance of 5 million new shares to fuel a NT$300 million capital injection. The company said PChome eBay Co (露天市集), a joint venture formed with eBay Inc, secured about 2.7 million new shares to become one of its major shareholders, with the remainder acquired by retail investors. PChome Online said it would use the proceeds to increase its working capital and prepare for future expansion to maintain its long-term competitiveness.

CHIPMAKERS

Adata revenue skyrockets

Adata Technology Co (威剛科技), the nation’s biggest memory module maker, yesterday said revenue last month soared 66.04 percent annually to NT$2.546 billion as supply constraints boosted prices. Cumulative revenue in the first five months of the year totaled NT$13.08 billion, up 62.38 percent from the same period last year, Adata said. Shareholders yesterday approved a dividend of NT$4 per share.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Wowprime hikes dividend

Wowprime Corp (王品集團) yesterday said shareholders approved a dividend distribution of NT$3.5 per share, compared with NT$1 last year. The restaurant operator also elected a new board of directors at its annual general meeting, with founder and former chairman Steve Day (戴勝益) no longer on the board, Wowprime said. Day retired as chairman in July 2015 to focus on EP-BOOKS (益品書屋), which he launched in July last year in Taipei.

FINANCE

Number of credit cards rises

As of the end of April, the number of credit cards in circulation in the nation reached 40.72 million, compared with 40.62 million cards at the end of March, Financial Supervisory Commission data released on Tuesday showed. The revolving balance totaled NT$107.3 billion, down 1 percent annually, with the underlying nonperforming loan ratio remaining unchanged at 0.27 percent, the data showed. Credit card spending at the end of April rose 8 percent annually to NT$183.4 billion, with total spending in the first four months of the year hitting NT$780.5 billion, up 8 percent from a year earlier, the statistics showed

BANKING

SME loans rise NT$33.1bn

Bank loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) increased NT$33.1 billion monthly to NT$5.769 trillion at the end of April, Banking Bureau data released on Tuesday showed. The underlying bad loan ratio inched up to 0.46 percent, compared with 0.44 percent at the end of March, the data showed. Total loans to SMEs extended by domestic banks in the first four months of the year edged up 0.7 percent from the same period last year, the data showed.