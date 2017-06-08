YFY reserved about earnings growth this year

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s largest papermaking conglomerate, YFY Inc (永豐餘控股), yesterday provided a reserved outlook on earnings growth this year in light of challenging macroeconomic conditions and fluctuations in global material prices.

“We are still facing many challenges this year,” company chairman and chief executive officer Felix Ho (何奕達) said at an annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei, citing Brexit and the US’ trade policy as political uncertainties.

Price swings in the raw materials market would also inevitably increase production costs, Ho said.

Last year as a whole, YFY reported net profit of NT$126.1 million (US$4.19 million), a 74.9 percent plunge from NT$501.9 million a year earlier, while earnings per share decreased from NT$0.3 to NT$0.08, dragged down by foreign-exchange losses of nearly NT$93 million over the period.

Revenue last year edged down 0.4 percent annually to NT$63.35 billion, the company said in a statement.

Even though shareholders approved a proposal not to distribute cash dividends for last year and save the earnings for capacity expansion needs, some of them voiced concern at the meeting about weakening profitability compared with major domestic competitors Cheng Loong Corp (正隆紙業) and Long Chen Paper Co (榮成紙業).

“Our financial figures should not be directly compared with other papermakers, as YFY is a holding company with many reinvestment businesses,” Ho told shareholders.

Last year was really difficult for YFY, he said, primary attributing the sluggish performance to ongoing capacity adjustment for the company’s industrial paper business and the sharp appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar.

Company data showed that industrial paper products were the largest revenue contributor last year, accounting for 27.5 percent of overall sales, while its pulp business and household paper took up 22.9 percent and 14.3 percent respectively.

To improve profitability in industrial paper sector, a new machine at its plant in Taoyuan’s Xinwu District (新屋) started trial operations in the first quarter, the firm said.

The new machine is expected to raise the company’s production capacity of industrial paper from nearly 720,000 tonnes per year to 750,000 tonnes per year, YFY said.

A cogeneration system is to be built at the Xinwu plant to reduce emissions costs generated during the papermaking process, the company said.

Alongside the company’s core business of paper manufacturing, one of YFY’s most profitable reinvestment units, Shin Foong Specialty and Applied Materials Co Ltd (申豐), is to debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Wednesday next week, with an initial public offering price of NT$68 per share.

Shin Foong, which mainly produces synthetic latex for global customers, has a paid-in capital of NT$943 million.

It plans to raise NT$99.19 million through the issuance of 9.919 million shares for the main bourse listing, Shin Foong data showed.

YFY shares were unchanged at NT$10.15 in Taipei trading yesterday, underperforming the broader market, which edged up 0.04 percent.