Agencies

HEALTHCARE

NMC looking at Saudi market

London-listed NMC Health PLC, the biggest privately owned healthcare company in the United Arab Emirates, is looking to buy hospitals and other medical facilities in Saudi Arabia where the government has announced privatization plans as part of efforts to reform the nation’s economy. NMC Health, which has a market capital of nearly US$6 billion, is especially interested in the bidding process for the healthcare unit of Saudi Arabian Airlines, NMC Health non-executive chairman and founder Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Saudi Arabia is looking into privatization of all industries as part of reforms to wean its economy off oil while reducing state spending and narrowing the fiscal deficit. NMC Health has no plans for a dual listing as a result of Brexit “since we are doing extremely well,” Shetty said.

TELECOMS

Telkom sets record dividend

Telkom SA SOC Ltd raised its full-year dividend to a record high as South Africa’s biggest landline provider enters a new phase of growth by giving more autonomy to its four business units. The annual payout to shareholders increased 56 percent to 4.22 rand a share, the Pretoria-based company said in a statement yesterday. Earnings per share excluding one-time items increased by 12 percent to 7.31 rand in the year through March, while operating revenue gained 9.8 percent. The integration of 2015 acquisition BCX into the business-to-business division and the accelerated growth of the mobile phone unit helped drive the earnings increase, the firm said. Following a three-year turnaround strategy that returned Telkom to profit, the company’s four business units have more independence to boost earnings further. The telephone operator started a mobile unit to sit alongside landline and Internet services in a retail division. BCX — which provides IT services to corporate customers — a real-estate portfolio and wholesale broadband make up the other three units.

UNITED STATES

‘Committed’ to environment

The nation is committed to the environment despite President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a 2015 global agreement to fight climate change, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said yesterday. Trump’s decision last week prompted criticism from allies and environmentalists alike, but Perry, in Tokyo to discuss energy issues, said the US would continue to work to cut emissions. Perry said the US and Japan would continue working together in decommissioning the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011, which he visited on Sunday.

ENERGY

Qatar cut won’t affect LNG

Japan’s JERA Co, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said yesterday it had been informed by Qatargas that there would be no effect on LNG supplies after several Middle Eastern nations cut ties with Qatar. There would be “no conceivable impact on LNG supplies” from the rift, JERA said in a statement, adding “this is also a geopolitical issue in the Middle East and there is a possibility that this could be closely related to the energy market, so we will continue to keep watch on the movements.” Qatar is the world’s biggest exporter of LNG, while Japan is the largest importer, taking in about one-third of global shipments. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism.