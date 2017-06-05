EU calms industries wary of China

Bloomberg

As the EU forges closer ties with China, the bloc is also moving to calm concern that Chinese exporters would destroy EU-based industries ranging from steel to solar.

The EU is to retain the scope to impose hefty levies against Chinese businesses that sell goods below cost in Europe under a planned tariff overhaul, said Salvatore Cicu, an Italian member of the European Parliament.

Europe is revamping the way it calculates duties on these “dumped” imports in response to longstanding Chinese demands for more favorable trade treatment.

“We want to give a political message — especially to China — that we are open for trade, but EU industries mustn’t be penalized,” Cicu, who is steering a draft law on the controversial issue through the 28-nation parliament, said in an interview at the assembly’s headquarters in Strasbourg, France.

“We can find an effective compromise,” he said.

At a meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, Chinese and European leaders continued to chart a path to closer trade and investment ties.

The EU is seeking to create stronger international bonds without reigniting a populist wave in Europe that rallied against globalism’s negative effects on domestic industries and workers.

Meanwhile, the bloc is telling China that more open trade with Europe first requires fewer barriers to foreign investment in the Chinese market.

After Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) used the Davos forum of global business and political elites in January to portray his country as a champion of free markets, EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said she is still looking for results.

“We are all waiting now for the remarks by the president to translate into action and make trade and investment more open,” Malmstrom told an EU-China business conference in Brussels on Friday.

Disagreements over trade prevented both sides from drawing up their first-ever statement on climate change and “clean” energy at the summit as planned, said an EU official, who added that the discord over commercial matters had no effect on the unity over global warming.

Chinese Ambassador to the EU Yang Yanyi (楊燕怡) told Xinhua news agency before the summit that some differences between the two regions might arise while others fall away, but “the key is to understand how to manage and handle these differences properly.”

Cicu, a native of Sicily serving his first term as an EU lawmaker, said European industries have little to fear from the planned overhaul of the bloc’s system for determining anti-dumping duties.

At stake is the level of European import levies on billions of euros of goods.

While it is the EU’s No. 2 trade partner after the US, China is grouped with the likes of Belarus and North Korea in lacking market-economy designation by Europe and faces more European anti-dumping duties than any other nation.

After years of stalling, the EU moved to upgrade China’s status in November last year when Malmstrom proposed elevating the nation’s classification in dumping cases.

A final EU agreement is likely to be reached by the end of this year, Cicu said.

The next step is a June 20 vote in the European Parliament’s trade committee on amendments he is proposing.

“We are confident of finding a convergence of views,” Cicu said. “If we manage this properly, it won’t be so bad for the European industry.”