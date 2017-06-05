Fuel prices at CPC pumps to fall by NT$0.6 this week

Staff writer, with CNA

State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said it is cutting its domestic gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.6 per liter this week, ending a two-week rise after international crude oil prices fell by nearly 5 percent.

After the drop, prices at CPC gas stations nationwide are to be NT$21.1 per liter for super diesel, NT$23.5 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$25 per liter for 95 unleaded and NT$27 per liter for 98 unleaded, the company said.

The prices reflect a fall on Wednesday in international crude oil prices since Libya increased its crude output to 827,000 barrels per day.

The decision offset the effects of an agreement by OPEC and non-OPEC producers on May 25 to extend output cuts for another nine months until March next year. Libya and Nigeria are the two OPEC nations exempted from the deal.

CPC calculates its weekly fuel prices based on a weighted oil price formula made up of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude.

After the fall in crude oil prices, CPC’s average price of crude oil was calculated at US$49.85 per barrel, down from US$52.44 last week, according to its Web site.

Privately owned fuel supplier Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) on Saturday announced similar price cuts for this week.