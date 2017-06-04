By Leila Macor / AFP, MIAMI

Property developer Gil Dezer owns 29 cars and he plans to admire some of them from his couch in a swank Miami high-rise building, with the ocean in the background.

Yes, Dezer is planning to park the cars in his apartment.

Miami’s 60-floor Porsche Design Tower — the first of its kind in the world — has glass-enclosed elevators that bring sports cars up to the plush homes of their owners.

The residential skyscraper, which has 132 units and opened in March, is the latest of several super-luxury buildings dotting the Miami coastline.

However, what if you do not own a Porsche?

“Why wouldn’t you have a Porsche?” asked the 42-year-old Dezer, who developed the project at the request of the German automaker.

Of course, if you paid between US$5.5 million and US$33 million for your apartment, chances are you own a Porsche.

The tower, which was designed by the Sieger Suarez architectural firm, is located on Sunny Isles Beach, a barrier island off Miami.

The apartments include balcony pools, all with a glorious view of Miami Bay, high above the pristine sands.

However, the building’s signature feature is of course the three US$40 million “Dezervators” — named for the developer — that lift the vehicles of the billionaire tenants into their living rooms.

“If you love your car and you see it as a piece of art ... this is the kind of place you’re going to want,” said Dezer, who also played a role in the rise of Trump Palace and Trump Royale on Sunny Isles. “Instead of hanging your art on the wall, you have your art right behind your glass divider in your living room.”

Tennis courts, saunas, gyms — those amenities are banal by Miami standards. In the southern Florida city’s uber-luxurious market, “Dezervators” are the kind of thing needed to impress the super-rich.

From the balconies of Porsche Design Tower, you can see the twin 16-story towers of Prive, also designed by Sieger Suarez.

The complex is located on a private island connected to the mainland by a members-only bridge.

How much will it cost? A cool US$2 million to US$8 million.

At The Grove at Grand Bay, designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, two 20-story glass towers twist up into the sky with views over the waters of Coconut Grove.

The towers have rooftop pools — and a pet spa.

“Generally if you’re going to do anything wild and crazy, Miami’s the place to do it,” Dezer said. “This was a test bed for us and the market here was always very good for new things.”

Florida has a history of zany investments.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, clever developers seduced millionaires with exotic proposals to invest in the mosquito-ridden swamp area.

Some of the earliest Florida developments were made by people like oil and railway magnate Henry Flagler, and railroad millionaire Henry Plant.

They entered the Sunshine State’s real-estate and tourism market “by trying to attract as many of their fellow millionaires that they could,” said Craig Pittman, author of Oh, Florida!, a book about the state’s eccentricities.

Since then, Miami has been defined by the flashy and ostentatious, people “who want to say: ‘Yes, I have a lot of money and look at all of my possessions,’” Pittman said.

“Miami really is all about flash. The nickname is ‘Magic City.’ You can’t get much flashier than that,” he added.

More than half — 54 percent — of Miami foreign real-estate buyers come from Latin America, according to the National Association of Realtors.