Most non-working married women do not plan to work

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 95 percent of married working-age women in Taiwan who are not working have no intention of entering the job market, mainly because they are taking care of family, a government survey released on Thursday found.

Among married women aged between 15 and 64 last year, 2.96 million had a job (57.24 percent) and 2.21 million did not (42.76 percent), the survey conducted by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics found.

Only 288,000 women (11.07 percent) in the age group who were not studying or working intended to look for a job within three months, of whom 49.16 percent were single, the survey showed.

For married women who were not studying or working, only 4.37 percent expressed interest in employment, it found.

Of the remaining 95.63 percent, nearly half (46 percent) cited household chores and the need to take care of family members such as children and the elderly, it found.

Breaking the responses down by age group, 60,000 respondents aged between 15 and 24 (78.58 percent), 184,000 aged between 25 and 49 (18.86 percent) and 44,000 aged between 50 and 64 (2.83 percent) who were not working intended to look for employment over the next three months, the survey showed.

Of those who had no plans to look for a job, 36.25 percent of respondents aged between 15 and 24 said they were receiving training or preparing for civil service or professional licensing exams; 61.38 percent of those aged between 25 and 49 percent said they needed to take care of family members; and 45.88 percent of those aged between 50 and 64 said their financial situation was such that they did not need to work.