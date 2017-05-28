By Joanna Chiu / AFP, BEIJING

A booming rental bike business has flooded China’s streets with packs of cyclists, but their habit of going the wrong way and abandoning their rides anywhere is causing havoc.

Authorities, scrambling to catch up, are considering new regulations to curb the chaos — from capping the number of bikes to even barring people they consider too big or too small for bicycles.

Unlike the docking station systems in cities such as Taipei, London, Paris or New York, the bikes in China can essentially be found and left anywhere.

From Beijing to Tibet, riders can grab a yellow, blue, green or orange bike by opening a smartphone app and pointing their camera at a QR code that releases a lock for as little as 1 yuan (US$0.15). Once the ride is over, they simply park the bike and apply the lock.

However, many simply leave the bikes in the middle of sidewalks or abandon them haphazardly on freeways. The rules that do exist, are often ignored.

This has culminated in fatal accidents in recent months, including the death of a child, spurring officials into action. In recent weeks, police around the country have impounded thousands of bikes that were discarded in piles.

However, companies plan to put thousands more on the streets.

“I like the convenience of cycling instead of taking the subway, but the system backfires when the sheer amount of bikes causes traffic jams in some areas,” 21-year-old Beijing student Zhang Wei told reporters.

“Many people also don’t know how to bike very well, and it is annoying when they swerve around or cycle in the wrong direction,” Zhang said.

About 30 different providers wrestling for market share have placed more than 3 million bikes on streets around the country, according to state media.

There were 18.9 million users of shared bicycles nationwide last year, and that number is expected to rise to 50 million by the end of this year, the China E-Commerce Research Center said.

With the patience of police and pedestrians wearing thin, some firms have appointed staff to patrol streets. Wearing armbands or neon vests, they stack bikes onto motorized carts to move them to places they are more likely to be used.

However, the start-ups, including leading rivals Mobike Technology Co Ltd (摩拜科技) and Ofo Inc (共享單車), might soon need to comply with stricter regulations.

Beijing plans to limit the total number of shared bikes that can be on the streets. Lively Dongcheng District is aiming to create hundreds of dedicated parking spots that bike rental firms would help manage, the state-owned Legal Daily reported.

Shanghai is considering a more drastic approach to limit their use: Barring people authorities consider either too tall, too short or too overweight to hop on a bike due to fears they might be unstable on vehicles made for the average frame.

The Chinese Ministry of Transport on Monday released a draft proposal on rules requiring local governments to better manage the booming bike-sharing industry. It calls for the development of dedicated parking zones near major transportation hubs, shopping areas and office blocks, and advises local authorities to make some areas off-limits for bike parking.

It would also forbid children younger than 12 from riding shared bikes.

Jeffrey Towson, a professor of investing at Peking University, said good rules would “shift responsibility for handling bad behavior from the police to the bike-sharing companies themselves.”