Staff writer, with CNA

BANKING

Cathay buys Scotiabank unit

Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday said two subsidiaries have signed an agreement to acquire a Malaysian unit of the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) for US$255 million. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Cathay Financial said Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) and Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) would split the purchase at 49 percent and 51 percent respectively, adding that the deal is expected to be completed in the second half of this year. In March, Cathay Financial said that acquiring the Bank of Nova Scotia Bhd, a Kuala Lumpur-based subsidiary of the Canadian bank, would pave the way for its further expansion in Southeast Asia.

TELECOMS

CHT senior official to resign

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信), the nation’s biggest telecom, yesterday said chief financial officer and senior executive vice president Chen Bo-yung (陳伯鏞) would resign from his positions, effective on Thursday next week. Pending the appointment of Chen’s successor, Chunghwa Telecom said in a news release that its board has appointed president Sheih Chi-mau (謝繼茂) to serve as interim chief financial officer. Chen has been serving in the two positions since May 2014 at the invitation of then-Chunghwa Telecom chairman Rick Tsai (蔡力行). Tsai stepped down in December last year.

INDUSTRY

Hon Hai 98th on Forbes list

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) was ranked 98th on this year’s Forbes Global 2000 list of the world’s biggest and most powerful public companies, making it the only Taiwanese firm to feature in the top 100. This year, a total of 46 Taiwanese companies appeared on the list published on Wednesday, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), which was 127th, and Chunghwa Telecom at 720th. Other Taiwanese companies in the the top 1,000 are Quanta Computer Inc (廣達) at 870th, Pegatron Corp (和碩) at 884th and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) at 991st.

ELECTRONICS

InFocus to receive capital

Hon Hai is to make a capital injection of 98.71 million yuan (US$14.39 million) into indirectly owned subsidiary InFocus Precision Industry (Shenzhen) Co Ltd (益富可視精密工業) as additional working capital for long-term investments, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Thursday. The investment is to be carried out by a unit of Hon Hai’s Hong Kong-listed subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd (富智康), with InFocus’ total registered capital to increase to approximately 140.80 million yuan, FIH said.

BANKING

Overdue mortgages hit high

Local banks’ outstanding mortgage loans last month grew 5 percent year-on-year to NT$6.42 trillion, a record high, while construction loans hit NT$1.66 trillion, up 2 percent and marking the fifth consecutive period of annual growth, the central bank said on Thursday. The Chinese-language Commercial Times newspaper yesterday said local lenders are reportedly offering mortgage rates as low as 1.44 percent per annum in a bid to grab a bigger piece of the home loan market amid large quantities of unoccupied housing and presale projects. Developers with good credit can obtain land and construction loans with interest rates as low as 1.8 percent and 2 percent respectively, compared with the 3 percent to 3.5 percent on offer two years ago, the newspaper said.