Agencies

BANKING

NY regulators fine Paribas

The New York Department of Financial Services has fined French bank BNP Paribas SA US$350 million on allegations that bank employees for years manipulated global currency markets to benefit themselves at the expense of their customers. The agency on Wednesday said that from 2007 to 2013 at least a dozen BNP Paribas traders manipulated the foreign exchange market, using chat rooms and fake trades in currencies, including the South African rand, Hungarian forint and Turkish lira. All of the employees have been fired, resigned or disciplined.

COMPUTERS

Lenovo profit beats forecasts

Lenovo Group Ltd’s (聯想) quarterly profit fell less than expected after the global PC market eked out growth for the first time since 2012. The world’s No. 2 PC maker reported a 41 percent slide in net income to US$107 million in the three months ended March. That compares with the US$97.9 million average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue increased 5 percent to US$9.6 billion, compared with the US$9.65 billion projected. However, Lenovo said that the supply of PC components would remain tight for the industry as a whole, potentially weighing on margins.

MOTORCYCLES

Harley to open Thai plant

Harley-Davidson, the iconic motorcycle brand hailed by US President Donald Trump for keeping jobs in the US, is building a plant in Thailand, the firm confirmed yesterday, as it seeks new buyers in Asia and lower tariffs. The factory — only the third Harley has built outside the US — highlights the irresistible draw of overseas plants for US manufacturers, particularly as the Trump administration castigates regional free-trade agreements.