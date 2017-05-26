Heavy rainfall could end rationing: vice minister

Staff writer, with CNA

First-stage water rationing measures imposed in southern Taiwan since March might be lifted following heavy rainfall over the past few days, while the water supply in the north could stabilize if the rain continues, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) said yesterday.

The rainfall has helped ease a drought that has gripped the nation for the past two months, particularly in the south, Yang said.

Following heavy precipitation in the north last month, first-stage water rationing in northern Taiwan was lifted on April 28, Yang added.

Under first-stage water rationing, tap water pressure is reduced every day during off-peak hours — from 11pm to 6am — the Water Resources Agency said.

Under the government’s color-coded monitoring system, the water supply for northern Taiwan has shifted from yellow — indicating a need for first-stage water restrictions — to green, which signals tight supply and the need for water resources to be reallocated.

If the rainfall continues, water supply in northern Taiwan might soon return to blue, indicating a stable supply, and first-stage water rationing in the nation’s south could also be lifted, Yang said, citing agency hydrological data.

However, whether water rationing is lifted hinges on rainfall over the next few days, he said.

The agency is to meet on June 5 to address national water shortages caused by a prolonged dry spell this year, he added.

First-stage water rationing is in effect in Kaohsiung and Tainan, as well as Chiayi County.

Water reserves at major reservoirs in central and northern Taiwan are at about 70 percent to 90 percent of capacity; the reserves of major reservoirs in southern Taiwan are 10 percent to 40 percent of capacity; and reserves at the Tsengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫) in Chiayi are at 15.08 percent, agency data showed.