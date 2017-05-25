Billionaire Ratcliffe’s Ineos to acquire Dong Energy’s oil and gas operations

Bloomberg

Dong Energy A/S agreed to sell its oil and gas operations to Ineos AG, the world’s fourth-largest chemicals company, controlled by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, allowing the Danish energy utility to pursue its plans to focus on renewable energy.

Dong is to divest the entire share capital in its exploration and production unit to Ineos for an unconditional payment of US$1.05 billion on a cash and debt-free basis, and a contingent payment of US$150 million related to a stabilization plant in Denmark.

The deal also includes a contingent payment of up to US$100 million, subject to the development of the Rosebank field, the company said yesterday.

Ratcliffe, the founder and chairman of Ineos, said that Dong’s oil and gas assets are a “natural fit” for the petrochemical company as it continues to expand its upstream operations.

The Dong transaction provides Ineos with a “strong portfolio of long life assets, and a very good mix of existing production and developments across the North Sea,” he said.

People familiar in March told Bloomberg that Ineos might buy Dong’s fossil-fuel assets.

Dong said it would retain all cash flow until June 30 and retain all hedge contracts related to the oil and gas business.

“Since the decision in 2016 to divest our upstream oil and gas business, we’ve actively worked to get the best transaction by selling the business as a whole, getting a good and fair price for it, and ensuring the optimal conditions for the long-term development of the oil and gas business,” Dong CEO Henrik Poulsen said in the statement. “With the agreement with Ineos, we’ve obtained just that.”

Petrochemical producer Ineos has been expanding in oil and gas exploration, buying a portfolio of 15 UK licenses from Engie SA this year.

The company’s products are used to make paints, plastics, textiles, medicines and electronics, according to its Web site.

JPMorgan & Co acted as exclusive financial adviser to the company in connection with the deal, Dong said, adding that the transaction would not affect Dong’s full-year guidance.

Of the US$1.05 billion to be paid, US$250 million is due to be transferred from 2018 to 2020, Dong said, adding that the deal, which still requires regulatory approval, is expected to go through in the third quarter of this year.