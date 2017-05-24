Cosmos Hotel seeks to boost sales with duck voucher offer

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Cosmos Hotel Taipei (台北天成大飯店), the nation’s best performer by occupancy rate, is seeking to boost food and beverage sales at its independent restaurant in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) with price reductions.

The Xinyi branch of Jade Restaurant (翠庭) is to give vouchers for its roast duck to customers who spend more than NT$2,000 (US$66.3) per meal on Thursday and Friday nights, assistant director of marketing and communication Blythe Chao (趙芝綺) said yesterday.

The campaign — which began yesterday — aims to increase sales at the Chinese cuisine restaurant on the second floor of the Taipei International Convention Center, Chao said.

Similar campaigns have helped the restaurant’s revenue, which is expected to receive a boost during Computex Taipei, one of the world’s largest computer and technology trade shows.

With the number of Chinese tourists plunging, hotel and restaurant operators have shifted their attention to domestic customers, making the field increasingly crowded, Chao said.