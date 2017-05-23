Ford to replace CEO with autonomous vehicle head

NY Times News Service, DEARBORN, Michigan

In a shake-up reflecting the pressures on the US auto industry, Ford Motor Co is replacing its chief executive officer Mark Fields, officials briefed on the move said.

Jim Hackett, who oversees the Ford subsidiary that works on autonomous vehicles, is to take the reins from Fields.

Ford planned to make an announcement yesterday morning, the officials said.

During Fields’ three-year tenure — a period when Ford’s shares dropped 40 percent — he came under fire from investors and the company’s board for failing to expand its core auto business and for lagging in developing high-tech cars.

The change came less than two weeks after Fields was sharply criticized during the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting for Ford’s deteriorating financial results.

Hackett, 62, a longtime chief of the office furniture giant Steelcase and a former Ford director, joined the company’s operational ranks last year as head of its “smart mobility” operation, which includes driverless technology.

As recently as last week, Fields, 56, had been trying to strengthen Ford’s bottom line by cutting 1,400 salaried jobs, but, unable to reverse the stock decline, he ran out of time to carry out his strategy to slash costs and expand Ford’s lineup of trucks and sport utility vehicles, while also investing in autonomous and electrified vehicles.

Despite spending heavily on self-driving research, Ford was struggling to keep pace with larger automakers such as General Motors Co (GM) and tech giants like Google, both of which have been testing self-driving vehicles.

Ford has promised to have a fully autonomous vehicle on the road by 2021.

The upstart electric-vehicle maker Tesla Motors Inc — which recently surpassed GM and Ford in market capitalization — is bringing a mass-market model to market later this year.

At the annual meeting on May 11, Fields said Ford was capable of staying competitive in the market for new vehicles, while also “keeping one foot in the future” of an industry heading toward autonomous, battery-powered cars.

However, Ford is showing signs of decline.

Profit in the first quarter dropped more than 30 percent from a year earlier, and the company’s US market share declined slightly.

With auto sales in the US cooling off after two record years, Ford faces a tough balancing act to maintain strong results in North America while investing in projects for the future.

Fields was also at the forefront of an plan to build a US$1.6-billion assembly plant in Mexico for small cars, but the project was abandoned early this year as sales stalled and US President Donald Trump’s election brought pressure on Ford to make more vehicles in the US.

This year, Ford has had a number of safety recalls that have raised red flags about its overall vehicle quality.

The company has also experienced a deep decline in the sale of small and midsize cars, leading some Wall Street analysts to suggest that it drop unprofitable models from its portfolio.

Ford’s car sales are down 25 percent this year — far more than the overall industry decline in the car segment — and it is making little, if any, money on the cars it does sell.