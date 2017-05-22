INTERVIEW: ‘Southbound policy’ needs focus: TIER official

Taipei Times (TT): What does the government’s “new southbound policy” aim to achieve?

Chiou Jiunn-rong (邱俊榮): It aims to help local firms cut dependence on China and take advantage of the rapid economic growth in Southeast and South Asia. Most Taiwanese firms focus on producing intermediate goods and services between industries for resale or for the production of other goods.

Under the policy, we should see those nations as both production bases and end markets.

Under the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration, local manufacturers were encouraged to produce whatever the Chinese market needed, namely low-priced petrochemical, auto parts and other upstream products. The cross-strait ties focused on a few sectors and misallocated the nation’s resources.

Under the policy, firms would provide clients total solutions by selling a combination of hardware devices and software applications, or a combination of products and their supporting services.

For example, firms that sell LED street lighting devices should also help clients install sensors and analyze traffic flows. Bikemakers might help export Taipei’s popular bicycle rental system. Such a business model would allow the nation to restructure its export-oriented economy to encompass more than product sales.

TT: Is the “new southbound policy” wanting in clarity and concrete details?

Chiou: I have heard such complaints. The government either has not drawn up detailed plans or it deliberately remains vague to avoid obstruction from China.

Beijing has thwarted Taiwan’s efforts to ink memorandums of understanding with trading partners.

In my view, the government had better be cautious and stay ambiguous so that China does not know its moves.

TT: Does Taiwan have sufficient resources, capital and talent to expand in all 18 markets, including Australia?

Chiou: While the more, the better, I do not think Taiwanese firms can have meaningful expansion in all 18 nations. Personally, I think India and Indonesia should suffice as main targets.

Malaysia might have barriers to entry due to its political loyalty to China. Bilateral civilian exchanges have been very limited.

Thailand has shown rapid economic progress over the past few years, but it is close to Japan.

Average income levels remain wanting in Vietnam.

The Philippines has good potential in building into a domestic market, but it might keep Taiwan at a distance to pursue a friendly relationship with China. In the long run, the Philippines remains worthy of seeking industrial and economic cooperation.

Politically, Southeast Asian nations are not as mature as Taiwan in terms of democratic development. A change in administration often means a shake-up in policy direction and backroom wrangling is common.

The government should help conduct surveys and gather business intelligence in an effort to guide Taiwanese investors in the region.

Generally, local firms know little about ASEAN due to the pro-China policy of the former administration.

TT: Why do you recommend Indonesia?

Chiou: Taiwan should forge close trade ties with geographically close nations as all other countries have done. Of the ASEAN markets, Indonesia is least concerned about the “one-China” constraint and shows the most interest in the policy. It has a large population, rich natural resources and an industry with room for complimentary growth between Taiwan and Indonesia.