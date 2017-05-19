Four local banks to issue ‘green bonds’ in first for Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Four local banks are today to begin issuing “green” bonds for the first time in the nation, the Taipei Exchange (TPEx) said yesterday.

The green bond initiative is aimed at showing corporate responsibility with regard to environmental protection, with the proceeds going toward funding environmentally friendly projects, TPEx said.

CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), KGI Bank (凱基銀行) and Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) would issue bonds totaling NT$5.17 billion (US$171 million), on the over-the-counter market, TPEx said.

CTBC and KGI would each issue NT$1 billion in bonds, with a maturity period of three years and coupon rates of 0.83 percent and 0.90 percent respectively, while E.Sun and Bank SinoPac would issue US dollar-denominated bonds worth US$60 million and US$45 million respectively with a 30-year maturity period, it said.