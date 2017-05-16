Ministry projects info service sales to hit record high

Staff writer, with CNA

Sales of the nation’s information service sector are expected to hit a new high this year on the back of a wider range of applications in the Internet of Things, cloud computing, e-commerce and big data, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

Revenue generated by the local information service sector is estimated to reach about NT$270 billion (US$8.95 billion) this year, up from last year’s NT$265.8 billion, the ministry said.

The ministry attributed the increase to rising demand for information services from enterprises, as well as growing awareness about information security and an increase in licensing fees for mobile gaming software.

From 2007 to last year, sales in the sector grew at an average of 4.1 percent each year, and last year alone it grew 4.2 percent, the highest since the 6 percent growth recorded in 2010, the ministry said.

The uptrend in momentum in the sector is expected to continue into this year to create another record high in sales, it added.

In the first quarter of this year, the sector posted NT$63 billion in sales, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier, with revenue generated by the data processing and data supply segment up 6.8 percent from a year earlier at NT$11.7 billion, while revenue from the computer system integration and computer software design segment edging up only 0.1 percent to NT$51.3 billion, the ministry said.