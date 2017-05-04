PSA Group teams up with nuTonomy on self-driving

Reuters, FRANKFURT, GERMANY

French automaker PSA Group is partnering with Boston, Massachusetts-based tech firm nuTonomy Inc to test self-driving cars in Singapore.

NuTonomy’s software, sensors and computing platforms are to be installed in Peugeot 3008 models as part of plans to develop the technology needed for large fleets of autonomous cars, PSA and nuTonomy said in a statement yesterday.

The latest PSA Group project seeks to work on “level 5” autonomous capable vehicles, which require no driver input and would allow both companies to study how an “on-demand autonomous vehicle mobility service” performs, they said.

The combination is the latest between technology and automotive companies after Daimler AG, which owns Mercedes-Benz, last month unveiled an autonomous cars development partnership with supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, while BMW AG has announced an alliance with chipmaker Intel Corp and Israel’s Mobileye NV.

Autonomous driving in urban areas requires a more radical approach to vehicle design, particularly for software and sensors, to help a car navigate inner city obstacles, PSA Group Business Lab director Anne Laliron said.

“That is the reason we jump on the opportunity to work with nuTonomy,” Laliron told reporters.

PSA Group would use the project to learn about what components make sense and which suppliers are available, Laliron said.

Following the initial phase of the partnership, the companies will consider expanding their on-road AV testing initiative to other major cities.

The US-based software company founded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology academics and McKinsey & Co management consultants was the first to begin on-the-road testing of driverless taxi services in Singapore last year.

It raised US$16 million in May last year in a funding round led by Highland Capital Partners and has backing from Singapore government authorities and Samsung Ventures, among others.