Hacker claims release of stolen Netflix episodes

AP, SAN FRANCISCO

A hacker claims to have followed through on a threat to release several episodes from the upcoming season of Netflix’s hit series Orange Is The New Black.

The hacker, who goes by the name The Dark Overlord, announced the move on Twitter early on Saturday.

The post included a link to an illegal file-sharing service where purportedly 10 episodes from the series’ upcoming fifth season were available for download.

Reporters could not legally confirm the authenticity of the uploaded files.

New episodes of Orange are scheduled for official release on June 9. Pirated copies of the series’ episodes could dent Netflix’s subscriber growth and the company’s stock price.

A spokeswoman for the video streaming service declined to comment on the release.

Earlier, Netflix said that a small production vendor that works with several major television studios suffered a breach.

The company described it as an “active situation” that is being investigated by the FBI and other authorities.

The Dark Overlord had been demanding that Netflix pay an unspecified ransom in exchange for not releasing the episodes prematurely online.

In a statement online on Saturday, the hacker said that Netflix had remained “unresponsive” to the ransom request.

The hacker claims to have stolen other series from Netflix and other studios, including ABC, National Geographic and Fox.