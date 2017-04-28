Ex-HTC executive launching local VR solutions start-up

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Former HTC Corp (宏達電) North Asia president Jack Tong (董俊良) yesterday announced the establishment of a local virtual reality (VR) motion solutions start-up.

The announcement came just two days after HTC confirmed his departure.

In an invitation sent to the local media, Tong said that JPW International Technology Corp would unveil its latest motion solutions for VR technologies on Friday next week.

The announcement showed that former HTC North Asia chief marketing officer Eric Chen (陳良君) has joined JPW as a media relations official.

Tong had overseen HTC’s smartphone business since 2007 and helped expanding the company’s VR segment over the past two years.

HTC on Tuesday said Tong had resigned for “personal reasons.”

“Jack is a talented and experienced professional... We believe that he will continue to help build the VR ecosystem in the industry,” HTC chairwoman Cher Wang (王雪紅) said in a statement.

Tong was the third senior executive to quit HTC since the beginning of this year.

“It is not really a bad thing for HTC to lose top executives. Given the current economic scale of HTC, it does not need so many high-paid executives for its operations,” Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analyst Jeff Pu (蒲得宇) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

Not only would HTC save on costs, but Tong’s VR start-up could also benefit HTC by expanding the VR technologies ecosystem, Pu said.

HTC president of smartphone and connected devices business Chang Chia-lin (張嘉臨) in February told investors the firm would continue investing and recruiting professions to ensure the strength of its organizational structure.