SPORTSWEAR

Puma sales hit record-high

German sportswear maker Puma yesterday said it set a new quarterly record for sales between January and last month, springing over the 1 billion euro (US$1.09 billion) barrier and increasing its forecasts for the year. Revenues at the Bavaria-based group grew by 18 percent year-on-year to 1.01 billion euros in currency-adjusted terms, while operating, or underlying profit added 70.1 percent to reach 70.2 million euros. Puma said first-quarter net profit reached 49.6 million euros — almost double last year’s figure. Footwear sales grew 24.8 percent to reach 498.9 million euros, with more modest growth in its clothing and accessories segments.

CHIPMAKERS

SK Hynix’s Q1 profits surge

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix made record quarterly profits in the first three months of the year, it said yesterday, with strong demand for memory chips for mobile gadgets pushing up prices. The firm’s first-quarter net profit surged 324 percent from a year ago to 1.89 trillion won (US$1.68 billion) while operating profit jumped 339 percent to 2.4 trillion won — also a record for any quarter. Strong demand for NAND flash memory chips used in smartphones and other mobile gadgets, coupled with industry-wide supply shortages, pushed up chip prices and boosted the firm’s margins, SK Hynix said. Prices for DRAM chips also rose, it said, adding demand would remain strong due to the popularity of cloud computing services and high-end PCs for gamers.

ENERGY

Amec loss exceeds estimates

British oil and natural gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, which is being bought by John Wood Group PLC, reported a bigger-than-expected last-year pretax loss as the oil market rout forced companies to delay or cancel contracts. The company’s loss before tax widened to ￡542 million (US$693.5 million), compared with a pretax loss of ￡235 million a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a full-year pretax loss of ￡275.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company reported a 15 percent fall in its full-year adjusted trading profit to ￡318 million for the whole of last year.

INVESTMENT

Rocket closes in on target

Rocket Internet SE increased sales and shrank losses at some of its biggest start-ups, bringing the company closer to a target of having three of its main investments break even by the end of this year. Food-box start-up HelloFresh boosted sales 49 percent to 158.7 million euros in the fourth quarter. Adjusted losses before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization narrowed at businesses including HelloFresh, Global Fashion Group and Dafiti, Rocket said yesterday.

AUTOMAKERS

Volvo’s earnings surge 58%

Volvo AB’s first-quarter earnings surged 58 percent as the auto and truckmaker reduced spending and sold more construction equipment. Adjusted operating profit jumped to 7.03 billion kronor (US$798.37 million) from 4.46 billion kronor a year earlier, the Gothenburg, Sweden-based company said yesterday in a statement. Volvo is navigating uneven demand for commercial vehicles in its key markets. While European truck orders have been buoyed by improved economic prospects, including German business confidence at a six-year high, demand in the US has flagged following a period of higher purchases.