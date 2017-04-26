Microsoft said to eye Asia Silicon Valley Plan bet

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Qualcomm Inc and Microsoft Corp are evaluating the feasibility of investing in the government-led “Asia Silicon Valley Development Plan,” which would help deepen collaboration between Taiwanese start-ups and international tech companies, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

“Qualcomm and Microsoft both expressed their willingness to participate in the program,” Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) told reporters before a conference on the plan in Taoyuan.

Qualcomm is interested in cooperating with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院) to develop new technologies, and Microsoft might establish a research and development (R&D) unit in Taiwan, Lee said

The ministry is also approaching other international tech companies to invest in Taiwanese start-ups or set up R&D centers, Lee said.

The government plans to form three software and hardware system integration companies, targeting the Internet-of-Things (IoT), big data and driverless car technology, Lee said, adding that the government would also financially support the establishment of at least 100 start-ups.

“Taiwan cannot miss the opportunity of tapping the rising IoT industry, which could provide more than US$6 trillion worth of business opportunities by 2025,” Asia Silicon Valley Development chief executive officer David Weng (翁嘉盛) said, citing McKinsey & Company research.

The Asia Silicon Valley Development Plan aims to match Taiwanese companies with international companies, to encourage collaborations on new technologies for IoT applications and to expand the presence of Taiwanese firms in the IoT industry, Wang said.

The government in September last year launched the project, which is aimed at turning Taiwan into a tech hub in the Asia Pacific region.

The executive center of the program is in Taoyuan.