Agencies

INVESTMENT

Alinta Energy deal approved

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd (周大福), the Hong Kong conglomerate best known for its jewelry stores, has won Australian regulatory approval to acquire gas and electricity provider Alinta Energy Holdings Ltd. The deal has been approved by Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board and is subject to strict conditions, a spokeswoman for Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison said by telephone yesterday, without elaborating on the details. Chow Tai Fook last month agreed to pay investors, including buyout firm TPG Capital, more than A$4 billion (US$3 billion) for Alinta, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time. The transaction follows in the path of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s (李嘉誠) Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (長江基建), which on Friday won approval for a A$7.4 billion takeover of Australian power provider Duet Group. Li-controlled companies already own stakes in Australian assets, including SA Power Networks, Powercor Australia and Australian Gas Networks.

DEVELOPMENT

German plan to boost Africa

Narrowing the gap between rich and poor is key to avoiding a destructive rise in populism, German Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Saturday as he laid out a plan to boost private investment in Africa. “If we do nothing to change this, we can expect a rise in populist parties and demagogues, and a rise in instability around the world, with all its negative effects for sustainable growth,” he said at the Global Infrastructure Forum at the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington. He said Germany, which holds the presidency of the G20 group of nations, is pushing a plan to have African nations partner with certain G20 countries and international lenders, such as the World Bank, to attract outside investors to the continent. The first stage of the proposal, dubbed “Compact with Africa,” would focus on Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Ivory Coast.

INSURANCE

Elsztain taking bids for Clal

Eduardo Elsztain, the Argentine real-estate developer who controls Israeli conglomerate IDB Development Corp, said he has at least two bidders for the company’s insurance unit, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. Elsztain is fighting a sale of the company in the public market after facing a court order to divest. Selling equity on the stock exchange would inflict a 40 percent loss on shareholders because the company is trading below book value, he said on Friday. IDB has more than two interested parties willing to pay a much higher price than Clal’s market value, he said. Elsztain said that under the anti-concentration law the deadline for a sale will be 2019. He did not elaborate on how he plans to respond to the recent court ruling.

CHINA

Trade surplus slips slightly

The General Administration of Customs yesterday published the revised trade data for last month. The latest data showed March’s trade balance with a surplus of US$23.92 billion, down slightly from a surplus of US$23.93 billion in preliminary data that Customs released on April 13. Customs yesterday said that US dollar-denominated import and export growth were up 20.3 percent and 16.4 percent respectively, unchanged from preliminary data. In the first quarter of the year, exports rose 8.2 percent from the same period last year, while imports surged 24 percent. China’s first-quarter trade surplus was US$65.61 billion, Customs reported on April 13.