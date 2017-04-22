Flying car costing more than US$1m unveiled

Reuters, MONACO

A Slovakia-based company on Thursday unveiled the commercial design for a flying car priced at more than US$1 million, saying it was ready for preorders with first deliveries expected by 2020.

AeroMobil s.r.o. said its teardrop-shaped AeroMobil Flying Car, displayed at the Top Marques Monaco, could switch to flight mode in less than three minutes.

The wings fold away for driving on roads and swing out for flying.

The company, one of several developing such flying vehicles, aims to make up to 500 units of its first commercially available edition, priced at 1.2 million to 1.5 million euros (US$1.29 million to US$1.61 million).

To fly, the car would need an airfield or another approved place to take off, while owners would require driving and pilot licences, AeroMobil chief communications officer Stefan Vadocz said.

AeroMobil said deliveries to customers of the flying car, which Vadocz said would comply with air and road regulations, was expected to start by 2020.

Before so-called flying cars become mainstream, they must overcome a host of flight safety issues to allay public fears.

Governments are already studying how to regulate drones and driverless cars, while the auto and aviation industries are working on advances in software and city planning to ensure the vehicles are restricted to travel within safe corridors.

Meanwhile, a Bavarian start-up is developing a five-seat “flying taxi” after successful test flights over Germany of a smaller version of the electric jet, the company said on Thursday.

Munich-based Lilium, backed by investors who include Skype cofounder Niklas Zennstrom, said the planned five-seater jet, which would be capable of vertical take-off and landing, could be used for urban air taxi and ride-sharing services.

In flight tests, a two-seat prototype executed manoeuvres that included a mid-air transition from hover mode — like a drone — to wing-borne flight — like a conventional aircraft, Lilium said.

Potential competitors to Lilium Jet include much bigger players such as Airbus SE, the maker of commercial airliners and helicopters that aims to test a prototype self-piloted, single-seat “flying car” later this year.