Staff reporter, with agencies

LOGISTICS

Hon Hai approves purchase

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) board yesterday approved the company spending US$14.26 million to acquire a 40 percent stake, or 1.62 million shares, in logistics company FSK L&S Co Ltd. South Korea-based FSK L&S is a joint venture between Hon Hai’s logistics subsidiary, ChengDu Jusda Supply Chain Management Co Ltd (準時達), and SK Holding C&C Co, which was established in October last year. The US$14.26 million investment in FSK L&S is part of Hon Hai’s strategy to help the company achieve long-term growth, Hon Hai said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

EQUITIES

Asian shares mixed

Asian stocks were mixed as many markets reopened after national holidays. Chinese shares fell as geopolitical risks lingered, while Japanese equities rose on speculation losses had been overdone. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 percent as of 4:59pm with an almost equal number of shares rising and declining. South Korean shares climbed after a failed missile launch by Pyongyang at the weekend. Japan’s TOPIX gained 0.5 percent, even as the yen gained 0.3 percent against the US dollar. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 percent. The Australian, New Zealand and Hong Kong markets were closed for national holidays. Chinese shares tumbled to their lowest level this month amid concerns over North Korea and a call by the nation’s regulator for stricter supervision of companies. Separately, the world’s second-largest economy expanded 6.9 percent in the first quarter, according to data released yesterday.

IT

Spending to grow 4.2%

The nation’s information technology (IT) spending is expected to grow 4.2 percent this year to NT$666.98 billion (US$21.98 billion) from NT$640.19 billion last year, partly due to the appreciation of US dollar against the world’s other major currencies, market researcher Gartner Inc forecast yesterday. Taiwan’s growth is greater than the global average. Worldwide IT spending is to rise by only 1.4 percent this year to US$3.46 trillion from US$3.41 trillion last year, lower than Gartner’s previous forecast of 2.7 percent growth, the researcher said. “The strong US dollar has cut US$67 billion out of our 2017 IT spending forecast,” Gartner analyst John-David Lovelock said.

TELECOMS

Far EasTone to issue bonds

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信), the nation’s third-largest telecom, yesterday said its board has approved issuing NT$4.5 billion of corporate bonds in Taiwan. The firm plans to use the funds to repay loans and to strengthen its financial structure, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Yuanta Securities Co (元大證券) is to underwrite the bond issue.

HOUSING

Average price highest ever

Average house prices stood at 9.35 times average income in the third quarter of last year, the highest level ever, according to housing affordability data released yesterday by the Construction and Planning Agency. The data showed that the average mortgage burden was 38.49 percent in the third quarter last year, meaning that every month nearly 40 percent of an average worker’s disposable income was spent on mortgage payments. The mortgage burden was 1.35 percentage points higher than the second quarter last year and 2.4 percentage points higher than the same period the previous year, the data showed.