Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Gogoro to expand network

Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday unveiled plans to expand its network of battery-swapping stations into the nation’s western regions, after installing 19 new stations in Kaohsiung and Tainan earlier this year. In the second quarter, Gogoro plans to set up stations in Pingtung County’s Donggang Township (東港) and Pingtung City; Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯) and Nantou City; and Changhua County’s Yuanlin Township (員林), Gogoro vice president for energy service Alan Pan (潘璟倫) said. The company also plans to install new stations in Taichung’s coastal Qingshui (清水), Shalu (沙鹿) and Dajia (大甲) districts, as well as Changhua’s Lugang Township (鹿港), he said. Gogoro operates about 300 battery-swapping stations nationwide.

AIRLINES

VietJet to operate in Hualien

Budget carrier VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Co is to begin services between Bangkok and Hualien County in June, the Hualien County Government said yesterday. Starting on June 24, the Vietnamese budget carrier will offer one charter flight every five days on the route, catering mainly to Thai visitors, who are granted visa-free entry to Taiwan, Hualien County Bureau of Tourism Acting Director Pen Wei-tsu (彭偉族) said. VietJet is the second regional budget carrier to commit to Hualien Airport, following the launch of daily flights between the eastern county and Hong Kong last year by Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd (香港快運航空). After Taiwan granted visa-free status to citizens of Thailand and Brunei in August last year, visitor arrivals from the two countries over the next four months rose 81 percent and 62 percent respectively, compared with the same period in 2015, government statistics showed.

ENTERTAINMENT

Brogent to expand client list

Visual effects production company Brogent Technologies Inc (智崴科技) yesterday said it plans to expand its customer base this year and expects revenue to grow from last year. At an investors’ conference in Taipei, Brogent, which produces simulators and game appliances for theme parks or large-scale amusement and leisure venues, said it plans to focus more on low and middle-end attractions this year, after securing a 40 percent share of the high-end market last year. The company reported revenue of NT$882 million (US$29.01 million) for the whole of last year, up 25 percent year-on-year. Operating income was NT$109 million, down 16 percent, and net income of NT$104 million, down 13 percent. Earnings per share were NT$2.3, lower than NT$2.57 in 2015.

DISPLAY MAKERS

E Ink, Sony to form venture

E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s biggest e-paper display supplier, yesterday said it has signed an agreement with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp to form an e-paper display joint venture to expand the use of e-paper displays. The venture is to develop e-paper display applications, sell e-paper displays and license e-paper display technologies, E Ink said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The new entity is to have initial capital of NT$420 million, the filing said. E Ink and Sony would hold a combined 70 percent stake in the venture, while 30 percent would be owned by venture capital funds, it said. The venture is to be registered in Taiwan some time this month, E Ink said. E Ink general manager Lee Cheng-hau (李政昊) is to be chairman of the venture.