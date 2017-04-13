Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Living standards tighten

Standards of living are under more pressure now than at any time in the past two-and-a-half-years and the squeeze is getting tighter. Adjusted for inflation, regular pay rose just 0.1 percent in the three months through February, the weakest figure since the third quarter of 2014, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. Nominal earnings slowed to growth of 2.2 percent, a seven-month low. The combination of a pound-induced inflation surge and lackluster wage growth is eating into the spending power of consumers, the engine of the economy. Retail sales fell the most in six years in the first quarter, an industry survey showed this week.

TECHNOLOGY

Actility to enter industry

Actility, a European Internet of Things start-up has raised US$75 million from investors in a bid to win business in the industrial sector. Private-equity firms, including Ginko Ventures — the European investment fund of Foxconn Technology Group (富士康), as well as investments by operators of wireless networks like Koninklijke KPN NV, Orange SA and Swisscom AG. Actility raised US$25 million in 2015. It sells services like monitoring how much fuel Belgians have in their heating tanks at home, or alerting Amsterdam when the water is too high in its canals.

AIRLINES

Qantas halts Zimbabwe sales

Qantas Airways Ltd told travel agents in Zimbabwe to stop selling tickets for its flights after the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned it is getting harder to move funds out of the country, according to a circular sent by the Australian airline to agencies and seen by Bloomberg. The carrier is owed a “substantial” amount by Bank Settlement Plan Zimbabwe, the system that IATA uses to transfer local ticket revenue to airlines, according to the circular from Qantas’ regional manager for Africa Michi Messner. “We’ve been advised by IATA that the situation with the repatriation of funds out of Zimbabwe is worsening,” she wrote. Messner confirmed by telephone from Johannesburg on Tuesday that she had sent the letter, referring further questions to IATA.

SAUDI ARABIA

Debt bond attracts bids

The government’s debut dollar-denominated Islamic bond, which was due to price yesterday, had attracted more than US$17.5 billion of investor orders as of Tuesday evening, people familiar with the matter said. The government plans to sell the five-year sukuk in the 115 basis points area over mid-swaps and a 10-year tranche at a spread of about 155 basis points, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Books for sale opened to investors on Tuesday.

RETAIL

Tesco’s profits rise

Tesco PLC’s annual profit edged above analyst estimates in a boost for chief executive officer Dave Lewis as he seeks to shore up support for the UK supermarket leader’s planned takeover of food wholesaler Booker Group PLC. Adjusted operating profit rose 30 percent to ￡1.28 billion (US$1.6 billion) in the 12 months ended on Feb. 25, the UK’s largest retailer said in a statement yesterday. The average estimate in a Bloomberg survey was ￡1.26 billion. The earnings provide a tonic for Lewis, as dissent over his proposed ￡3.7 billion takeover of Booker has spread from the boardroom to the company’s investors.