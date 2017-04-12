Staff writer

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC misses revenue target

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Monday posted NT$233.91 billion (US$7.63 billion) in revenue for last quarter, missing its revenue target of between NT$236 billion and NT$239 billion. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker attributed the weaker-than-expected performance to a strong New Taiwan dollar. The appreciation of the NT dollar against the greenback caused quarterly revenue to fall by about NT$6 billion, the firm said in a statement. Revenue rose 14.9 percent from NT$203.5 billion in the first quarter of last year.

CHIPMAKERS

Several arrested for theft

US memorychip maker Micron Technology Inc yesterday said prosecutors in Taiwan have been conducting criminal investigations that have resulted in the arrests of several people for alleged theft and misuse of the company’s intellectual property. Micron supports the investigations and has been cooperating fully with authorities, it said. The company said it aggressively protects its intellectual property, and that in the event that an individual or company tries to steal rather than license its technology, it would use all legal and appropriate tools available to prevent, detect and punish such efforts.

SMARTPHONES

Genius reports monthly loss

Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光), which supplies camera lenses for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said it lost NT$53.26 million in February. That represented losses per share of NT$0.53, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday showed. Genius was requested to release its earnings, as its shares have surged by about 73 percent since early last month. The company posted NT$314.43 million in net profit for the final quarter of last year, more than triple the same period a year earlier. Earnings per share jumped to NT$3.16. Genius shares yesterday fell 2.66 percent to NT$310.5 in Taipei trading.

DISPLAY MAKERS

Innolux revenue skyrockets

Innolux Corp (群創), the nation’s biggest LCD panel maker, on Monday said revenue last month soared 67.6 percent to NT$31.4 billion, compared with NT$18.71 billion in the same period last year. Monthly revenue rose 14.4 percent from NT$27.41 billion in February. Shipments of PC and TV panels grew 20.5 percent to 102.3 million units from a month earlier. Innloux also reported that its shipments of small and medium-sized panels jumped 37.4 percent monthly to 25.47 million units. Revenue soared 52.5 percent from NT$56.42 billion to NT$86 billion year-on-year, but declined 3.8 percent quarterly, the company said. AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) reported that revenue last month rose 18.2 percent to NT$31.05 billion, compared with NT$26.27 billion in March last year. AUO generated NT$88.56 billion in revenue, up 24.5 percent annually.

ENTERTAINMENT

SNSPlus inks licensing deal

Local game developer and distributor SNSPlus Inc (好玩家) yesterday said it inked a US$1.7 million agreement with Kadokawa Games Ltd to obtain the Japanese company’s game distribution rights in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding China. The collaboration will deepen the relationship between the two companies and help expand SNSPlus’ business in Asian markets, SNSPlus said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. SNSPlus said it foresees the Kadokawa distribution rights to benefit its revenue and profitability this year.