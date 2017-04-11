Agencies

AIRLINES

Iran to buy planes from ATR

IranAir has signed a contract to buy 20 planes from turboprop maker ATR, Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan was quoted as saying yesterday. The deal comes after Iran, which had not directly purchased a Western-built plane in nearly 40 years, signed contracts last year with Europe’s Airbus and its US rival Boeing to purchase about 180 jets. A basic deal for the purchase of 20 airplanes, with options for another 20, was reached several weeks, ago but negotiations dragged on over an agreement for maintenance and spare engines between IranAir and engine supplier Pratt & Whitney Canada, owned by US aerospace group United Technologies.

SPACE

Avio first to go public

Italian space launcher company Avio SpA has become the first in its category to go public, seeking to boost its growth ambitions. Avio, the largest satellite launcher in Europe, yesterday opened its initial public offering at a share price of 13.88 euros. The company makes engines for rockets that are used to put small satellites into low orbit in a joint venture with the Italian Space Agency. As part of the moves to help Avio grow, Italian defense contractor Leonardo has increased its stake in Avio from 14 percent to 28 percent.

EGYPT

Consumer prices stabilize

Egyptian consumer prices showed some signs of stability last month, signaling that the surge in inflation triggered by the central bank’s decision to abandon currency controls five months ago could be easing. Annual inflation in urban areas accelerated to 30.9 percent compared with 30.2 percent in February, according to data released yesterday by Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics. The increase in prices has raised concerns about stability in Egypt, which is also struggling with a wave of Islamist militant attacks undermining efforts to attract investments and tourism.

INDIA

Steel output hits record high

India, set to become the world’s largest steel producer after China, churned out a record amount in the year through last month to feed rising local demand, while boosting exports to the highest ever. Output jumped 11 percent to 101.3 million tonnes and the nation was a net exporter for the first time in three years, doubling shipments to 8.2 million tonnes, according to provisional steel ministry data. The nation’s output is to rise from 103 million tonnes this year to 110 million next year, and 118 million by 2019, matching the output of Japan, according to projections from Australia’s Department of Industry, Innovation and Science.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Stada to back acquisition

Stada Arzneimittel AG said it would back an acquisition offer from private equity firms Bain Capital and Cinven for a deal that values the German drugmaker at about 5.32 billion euros (US$5.6 billion), putting an end to lengthy negotiations for one of the last independent generic-drug businesses in Europe. The firms are offering 65.28 euros plus a dividend of 0.72 euros per Stada share, the drugmaker said yesterday in a statement, about 20 percent higher than the company’s volume-weighted average share price over the past three months. The deal would give the two private equity firms access to German and Russian markets for over-the-counter and copycat medicines, and marks another step in the consolidation of the generics industry.