CPC, Formosa raise prices following a global cost increase

Staff writer

State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.6 and diesel prices by NT$0.7 per liter to reflect an increase in international crude oil prices last week.

The adjustments are to take effect today.

CPC said its average crude oil costs last week rose US$2.39 per barrel from the previous week to US$52.72 per barrel.

CPC said in a statement that the US missile strikes in Syria and a supply outage at the Buzzard oil field in the North Sea improved market sentiment and boosted prices, offsetting negative factors such as a recovery in Libyan oil supplies and a continued increase in US commercial crude oil inventories.

Considering the New Taiwan dollar’s depreciation of NT$0.243 against the US dollar, CPC said it decided to increase wholesale prices for its diesel and gasoline products by 4.47 percent.

CPC’s announcement came one day after Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the nation’s only privately run oil refiner, announced similar price hikes.