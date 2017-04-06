Agencies

E-COMMERCE

Amazon drops appeal

Amazon.com Inc has dropped its appeal of a US regulator’s order and will pay refunds up to US$70 million for app purchases by children on its tablet computers, officials said on Tuesday. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced it filed a joint request with Amazon to withdraw a court challenge to an order from last year, which was similar to actions taken against Apple Inc and Google for failing to get parental authorization for purchases made by minors in their respective app stores. The end of the litigation clears the way for refunds of about US$70 million for in-app charges made between November 2011 and May last year. “This case demonstrates what should be a bedrock principle for all companies — you must get customers’ consent before you charge them,” FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection acting director Thomas Pahl said.

BANKING

Credit Suisse plan panned

Glass Lewis & Co is advising Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders to reject the bank’s proposal to pay 26 million Swiss francs (US$26 million) in short-term bonuses to its executive board. The amount appears “wholly inappropriate given the loss suffered by shareholders in the last two fiscal years,” the proxy adviser said in its recommendations for the bank’s annual meeting on April 28. The group also said the proposed compensation for the bank’s board of directors is “excessive.” Swiss law requires companies listed in the country to give their shareholders a binding annual vote on pay packages for executives and directors. Lavish corporate pay packages have become controversial with Swiss taxpayers, especially since 2008 when they bailed out UBS Group AG, the country’s biggest bank.

FASHION

Fifth Avenue Polo closing

Ralph Lauren Corp on Tuesday said that it is shuttering its high-profile Polo store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, less than three years after opening it. The closure, which will happen later this month, is part of the New York fashion company’s plan to save US$140 million annually. The company said it will close other stores, cut jobs and shut some corporate offices, but did not provide details. The company is trying to turn its business around in the face of falling revenue. Like other traditional brands, Ralph Lauren has been hurt by sluggish performance at major department stores as shoppers increasingly skip the mall and shop online. Chief executive officer Stefan Larsson, who was hired less than two years ago to revive the brand, is leaving next month. Chief financial officer Jane Nielsen is to lead the company until a successor is found.

REAL ESTATE

Vancouver market cools

Home sales in the Vancouver region’s once-boiling housing market soared last month from February and prices edged higher, but activity was sharply lower than a year ago, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Tuesday. Last month’s sales rose 47.6 percent from a month earlier, but were down 30.8 percent from the record-setting pace a year ago and 7.9 percent above the 10-year average for the month, the board said. Vancouver’s housing market, the most expensive in Canada, has slowed since the provincial government of British Columbia imposed a 15 percent foreign buyers tax in August last year amid concern that speculation by global investors, mostly from China, was fueling a bubble.