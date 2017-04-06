Adata posts strong quarterly revenue on rising chip prices

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Adata Technology Co (威剛科技) yesterday said revenue last quarter was the strongest in 13 quarters, thanks to a jump in memory chip prices amid a persistent supply crunch.

Revenue soared about 64 percent year-on-year to NT$8 billion (US$263.32 million) in the quarter that ended on Friday last week, compared with NT$4.88 billion in the same period last year, data from the nation’s biggest memory module maker showed.

Revenue rose about 7.89 percent on a quarterly basis from NT$7.41 billion in the final quarter last year.

“The sequential growth was a rarity as the first quarter is usually a slack season for the PC segment,” Adata said in a statement.

“The company benefited from an upward spiral in DRAM and NAND Flash memory chip prices in the first quarter as customers continued to build inventories,” it said.

The rapid appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar recently will not significantly erode profits last quarter as it adopted measures to hedge against the currency’s volatility, the company said in the statement.

This quarter will be better than expected, as customer demand continues to increase, bucking what is usually a seasonal downtrend, Adata said.

Rising demand for smartphones, data centers, cloud-computing and big data-related applications are driving the strong growth momentum this quarter, it said.

Supply constraints are to extend into the second half of this year amid slower technology conversion by the world’s major chipmakers, Adata said.

The company in January posted its highest annual pre-tax income in three years at NT$1.61 billion.