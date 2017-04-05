Tesla value climbs to record high, passing Ford

Bloomberg

Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk poked fun at short sellers as his electric automaker’s stock surged to a record high, vaulting its market value past its century-old rival Ford Motor Co.

“Stormy weather in Shortville...” he tweeted on Monday, as Tesla shares climbed 5.7 percent.

The maker of Model S sedans and Model X crossovers saw its market capitalization surge to about US$47.8 billion, US$2.6 billion more than Ford.

Tesla has long been a popular target by short sellers, including Jim Chanos, who famously bet early on energy company Enron Corp’s failure and was proven right.

Tesla surpassed Ford after reporting worldwide shipments of 25,000 cars and SUVs in the first quarter, exceeding analysts’ estimates.

While Ford delivered about nine times as many vehicles in just the US last month, its sales missed projections and its shares fell.

“I don’t know if people want electric cars, but people want Tesla,” Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Ben Kallo said by telephone. “I’m not an Elon Musk worshiper, but people that would normally buy a Porsche are buying Teslas right now.”

Short interest in Tesla has risen to 29 percent of its free float from a 52-week low of 20 percent in mid-October last year, according to Markit data.

The company delivered less than 80,000 vehicles globally last year, compared with 6.7 million for Ford, the second-biggest automaker in the US behind General Motors Co.

Ford, which reported net income over the past five years totaling US$26 billion, towers over Tesla on most metrics. Tesla lost US$2.3 billion during the same five-year span. Revenue was US$151.8 billion last year for Ford, compared with Tesla’s US$7 billion.

“It’s mind-boggling that a company that has the global breadth and depth that Ford has is suddenly valued at less than or equal to Tesla,” AutoPacific Inc analyst and researcher Dave Sullivan said. “It does not compute.”

Tesla sold about 40,697 vehicles in the US last year, according to an estimate by researcher IHS Markit. Ford delivers that many F-Series trucks about every three weeks.

Investors are betting Musk can deliver on ambitious growth targets pegged to the mass-market Model 3 to roll out later this year, which is to retail for about US$35,000.

Musk has predicted that with the new, more affordable sedan in the lineup, the company’s annual production could soar to 500,000 by next year.

“Tesla is valued like a company that has millions in unit sales, which it doesn’t. It took Ford 100 years to get to that point,” Bloomberg Intelligence auto analyst Kevin Tynan said. “Is there ever a future where Tesla sells 6 million units globally? Is there a future where Tesla earns money like Ford does?”