Agencies

SOUTH AFRICA

New minister vows change

The nation’s new Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba said on Saturday he is aware of the “climate of sharp disagreement and mutual suspicion” as his predecessor’s firing deepens a split in the ruling party, and he promised to “radically transform” the economy to reach out to people long-marginalized. He briefed the media a day after South African President Jacob Zuma fired the widely respected former minister of finance Pravin Gordhan. Gigaba promised “radical economic transformation” for South Africa, but added that it means more than empowering the nation’s black majority. He also said he was aware of the lack of trust and that he would not “betray our people” by allowing special interests to hurt the public good. His role is to “restore calm,” he said.

MEXICO

Oil may dry in nine years

Mexico’s oil reserves are dwindling so fast, the nation could go dry within nine years without new discoveries, the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) said on Friday. Reserves fell 10.6 percent to 9.16 billion barrels last year, from 10.24 billion barrels a year earlier, it said. Once the world’s third-largest crude producer, Mexico’s proven reserves have declined 34 percent since 2013. The decline in proven reserves is driven by record-low drilling activity the past three years, CNH Commissioner Hector Acosta said. State-owned producer Petroleos Mexicanos drilled a record-low 21 wells last year after averaging 31 per year since 2010.

CROATIA

Agrokor reaches debt deal

Agrokor, the Balkans’ main food producer and retailer faced with crushing debt, on Friday reached a deal with creditors to help stabilize the troubled company. The crisis within the company — which employs about 60,000 people, two-thirds of them in Croatia — has dominated the nation’s political agenda for the past few weeks. Agrokor’s representatives and a board of creditors have agreed “in principle the key elements of a standstill agreement” that freezes its repayment of debts to banks, the Croatia office of Austria’s Erste Group Bank AG said in a statement.

EGYPT

Misr Italia to sell shares

Egyptian real-estate developer Misr Italia Group is seeking to raise about 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds (US$82.5 million) from a share sale on the nation’s stock exchange that is expected to take place by next month. The Cairo-based company plans to sell between 20 percent and 25 percent of its shares, co-chief executive officer Mohamed El Assal said, adding that it has hired Beltone Financial as the initial public offering manager. The roadshow for the sale is planned to take place this month in Persian Gulf nations.

CHILE

Strike lowers mining output

The nation’s mining output plunged in February because of a strike over pay at a major copper mine, an economic blow ahead of a presidential election set for November, official data showed on Thursday. Because of the 43-day strike at Escondida, the world’s biggest copper mine, the nation’s overall mining production was down 16.7 percent year-on-year in February to just under 377,000 tonnes, the National Statistics Institute said. With mining accounting for about 10 percent of its economy, Chile risks going into recession this quarter after the government said GDP contracted 0.4 percent in the final quarter of last year.